Fabian Ritter is the founder of XGoesCrypto, one of the leading Web3.0 websites

The cryptocurrency industry has had a tremendous growth since the end of 2019, yet bitcoin and other blockchain technology have been around for a while.
And those who have been following these emerging technologies from the start are fundamentally those who are leading the industry. One such individual is the German businessman Fabian Ritter. He is the creator and CEO of XgoesCrypto, a well-known Web3 platform.
Before the recent business boom, roughly three years ago, Fabian began his adventure into the world of cryptocurrency. Following in the footsteps of his parents, who were also officers, he is a native of Germany and has spent the majority of his life as an army officer.
When he was stationed in the USA, he took a trip to Las Vegas, where he first encountered Bitcoin and learned about "Digital Currency." He dismissed the concept of digital currency, but something about it stuck with him.
Later, he began learning more about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, and his interest in the sector grew. He not only began investing but also assisted others in learning more about the Web 3 and the world of cryptocurrency.
In 2017/2018, he made the decision to venture into the unknown and founded XgoesCrypto. Fabian was able to take a risk when others would have backed off, and it has really benefited him. He left the military after his retirement and is now a full-time business owner living the life he always dreamed of.
His business and team have both grown significantly since then, and they are now assisting in the education of more individuals than ever.