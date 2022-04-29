Fabricoz Expands Indian Clothing Store Globally Through E-Commerce

Indian Dresses Collection by Fabricoz
Due to the lockdown, businesses worldwide have been negatively affected by Covid. For Indian women living abroad, it has become extremely difficult to get hold of custom-designed Indian clothing, dresses, and wedding wear, especially since they are unable to travel to India during this period.
The shopping for Indian dresses was usually done while they travelled to India until late 2019.As a result of the lockdowns, the biggest change was that Indian women had to look online for shopping. This led to an increase in Indianclothingshopping with more and more women opting to order their Indian outfits through online stores.
In line with these recent market changes, Fabricoz identified trends as well as insights while highlighting the key factors behind these recent changes specifically tailored to the growing segment of Indian fashion outfits for women.
As part of her research, Fabricoz learned that the pandemic has also sparked the adoption of online retailing around the world. Indian women living abroad were looking for more than generic, non-customized wardrobes for their special occasions such as parties, weddings, and festivals.
To serve the needs of this global Indian fashion trend, Fabricoz hasbuilt an unmatched niche in the large market of ethnic Indian dresses for women around the globe. In the last few years of its operations, Fabricoz has captured the largest consumer base of Indians in the United States, Canada, and Australia.
During the lockdowns when others in the industry were taking steps to cut costs and reduced their teams, they did the opposite and doubled their operations team and marketing initiatives.
They saw the demand for Indian clothing and dresses worldwide and expanded aggressively to offer a variety of styles, from traditional to modern, to provide an enriched user experience. They have empowered the users with the ability to customize their Indian outfits from the comfort of their homes, through e-commerce technology, and provide an unmatched personalized experience. Their online store can be accessed through a browser on a smartphone or computer. They havereleased an Android app on Play Store and iPhoneapp on Apple App Store for their US and Australian online stores.
They have given the ease of selection and focused on customization with quality and keeping in mind the service. In recent times, they also improved the already fast delivery standards to ensure the products are delivered in a very short time.In the past few years, Fabricoz has developed a reputation for offering consumers exclusive designs of high-qualitybrand products.
Fabricoz is committed to promoting Indian ethnic brands and fashion clothing across the globe and has always believed and invested in the fashion industry.Theyoffer a unique blend of traditional and new-age fashion wear and a widebut selective range from Sarees, Salwar, Anarkali Suits, Lehenga Cholis, and Indian Jewelry both from Indian, and Pakistani designers. Providing customers with 100% original brands is the key value for Fabricoz to ensure they get the best quality products available to them through their online clothing store.
All Indian clothing items and Pakistani dresses are available in a variety of fabrics like Velvet, Cotton, Silk, Georgette, and Chiffon with elaborate hand and embroidery work including Zari, beads, stoneworks, threadworks,and embroidery etc. Fabricoz is known as the most trusted, easy-to-use, and loved Indian wear online shopping store for Indian and Pakistani clothes.
Fabricoz.comstarted 6 years ago as a start-upcompany and is now growing faster than they had initially projected. In addition to making their mark around the world, they want to expand the business to its full potential and make their products available to women in any part of the world. As a result, they already have a happy and satisfied client base across more than 30 countries and will keep increasing their reach.
Fabricoz’s online store is optimized with state-of-art technology which enables the users to customize their dresses through a virtual interface and custom size forms. It allows them to choose and request any changes they like compared to the model photos shown to them for the products. A number of their loyal customers like to order customizedplus-size outfits and some demand particular lengths and linings on their dresses. Fabricoz has provided all these options through their online store to ensure the customers can choose exactly what they want and how they want their Indian outfit to look on them.
The quality of service and products is very well validated by excellent reviews their customers leave online through social media and review sites. They not only make the Fabricoz team proud but also are one of the key factors that keep them motivated to work hard and provide relentless high-qualityIndian fashion products and services for their customers in the US, Australia& globally.