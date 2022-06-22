Factors that Affect the Decision to Buying a ULIP Policy

Buying an insurance policy is the first major step most people take to secure their future as well as that of their families. Insurance policies have undergone several changes during the past decades and are available today with a wide variety of benefits, including options to change a policy and even build wealth alongside. A ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan) policy is one of the most well-known and popular ones available in the insurance market today. The main features of the ULIP policy are the two very different components built into the policy.
The First Component - Insurance Policy
The first component of a ULIP policy is life insurance. It is a kind of term insurance where the decided premium is paid for the entire tenure of the policy. There are death benefits in which the nominee gets the sum assured in case of the policyholder's death. Riders for major illnesses and crippling accidents can also be added as clauses to the basic policy. There is a maturity or survival benefit when the policyholder survives the entire term of the policy and becomes eligible for a lump-sum payment or partial systematic withdrawals.
The Second Component - Unit-Linked Plan
The second component of a ULIP policy is the unit-linked plan, which provides an opportunity for wealth creation. A certain percentage of the annual premium is collected and built into a steadily growing fund or corpus. The fund is invested in different types of equity and debt funds with low to high risks with the option of interchangeability during times of uncertainty in the stock market. These flexible options have been introduced to help maximize profitability for the policyholder and provide a cushion for high-risk equities.
The investor can decide the premium and the benefits payable with an online ULIP calculator. Besides entering his or her personal details, including name and age, prospective investors have the option to try out different amounts of money to be invested and decide the distribution pattern like the percentage to be invested in debt or equity funds. There are 6 to 7 types of funds with low to high risk, and investors can decide on the proportion of capital allocation to different funds as per their risk appetite.
The ULIP calculator will display the projected returns over the specified period. Investors and policyholders can try out different permutations and combinations of tenures, amount of capital, and the distribution pattern of the capital between funds. The ULIP calculator will provide returns each time with detailed calculations. This is a beautiful feature that helps prospective investors understand how the equity and debt markets will probably work out for them so that they can invest wisely.
The investment component in the ULIP policy works as investors receive returns from their investment. The returns are accumulated in the form of a growing number of units, and each unit has a net asset value (NAV) based on market rates prevailing at any particular point in time. Wealth is determined by the number of units an investor has accumulated over the term of the policy.
Factors that affect the decision of investors to buy a ULIP policy:
● High Flexibility
One of the best things about most ULIP policies is the high amount of flexibility. Policyholders are given multiple options to change their funds at any time during the term of the plan. Policyholders can go for different plan amounts and even increase or decrease their premium. For example, as the age of the policyholder increases and they accumulate wealth, they might want to opt for investment in debt funds only with lower risk and lower returns. Such flexibility influences the decision of investors to go in for a ULIP policy.
A ULIP policy is primarily designed for experienced and expert fund managers to switch between debt and equity funds, from low-risk to high-risk funds, when the going is good. That being said, you can opt for a ULIP despite being a market expert, as many insurance companies provide fund management services as well. Your growing corpus stays in safe hands. In case you manage your fund yourself, companies do not charge for any number of switches, and they are all free. This factor can have a big impact on investors' decisions about whether or not to buy a ULIP policy.
● Assured Return
Another important factor is the minimum assured return. The IRDA (Insurance Regulatory Development Authority) was set up to provide consumer protection from different insurance plans, including the ULIP policy. The IRDA has stipulated that investors must be given a minimum 4.5% return. At the same time, the lock-in period has been increased from 3 to 5 years. This is a good step as the key to higher returns from a ULIP policy is a term, and the returns increase with longer terms.
While a ULIP policy proves beneficial only for longer terms, the ULIP policy that allows partial withdrawals and periodic dividend payments make a huge difference. While people understand the need to accumulate the fund over a period of at least 20 years, many people expect to receive some money from time to time, like a money-back policy.
Some ULIP policies have made provisions for some periodic payments to take care of periodic needs of lump amounts; periodic payments also reassure investors that their money is growing and in good hands. There are, however, several terms and conditions that determine how much money can be withdrawn and how many times.
CONCLUSION
The ULIP calculator has opened the floodgates. Finance-savvy investors are now looking for more benefits and higher returns. A ULIP policy that provides the highest returns consistently will attract more investors.
Almost all the ULIP providers in India have sensed the need for flexible plans, and new ULIP plans are becoming more and more flexible with multiple options along with benefits. The professional approach of the insurance companies, along with performance improvement year by year, has assured customers that their money is safe and that all their needs have been taken care of. You can start by doing your research online. Get on the bandwagon early and watch your money grow with you.