“Faith guides me through business, philanthropy and life”, says Mr Ramesh Gowani

In a world full of people who either never believed in God or stopped believing, some are setting an example with their love for the divine. They are letting the faith guide them through life and challenges. It often feels unbelievable to hear such things about the affluent who seem to be able to afford or achieve anything they desire. However, such examples are plenty and only reinstate the love and faith in the power of God. One recent example is industrialist Mr Ramesh Gowani who says that God has been guiding him in his journey of life and business. There are very few people who do not know Mr Ramesh Gowani and his achievements. He has recently been a highlight of conversations across the web for the philanthropic work that Kamala Trust does. He has been actively involved in the efforts of the trust and has received appreciation for his work. The variety of efforts at the trust includes medical camps, vaccination drives, solidarity walks, tournaments for the underprivileged, stray feeding drives, construction of temples, efforts for widows of defence personnel, efforts for transgenders etc.
We asked Mr Gowani about his work, achievements, and social work and he said that God is his guiding light and all he does is follow the direction. Mr Gowani also said that his parents always taught him to be true and honest in his work and he strives to do just that. He admits that he has been privileged enough to have the best in life and the sight of suffering makes him uncomfortable. He thus tries to work towards the upliftment of those who do not have it all in life. He says that he believes in God, idol worship and doing anything that makes you feel connected to god. According to him, different people have different ways of expressing their love and for him, it is helping others express their devotion. He has thus been instrumental in the building of various temples and dharamshalas. During the pandemic, these establishments played an important role in helping people find shelter. Through these temples, Mr Gowani’s team often organizes food distribution drives and religious events that help devotees to connect to their faith.
We also asked Mr Gowani about what religion means to him and he says that religion teaches kindness and benevolence. According to him, the absence of religion will lead to an imbalance in the world and evil may win over good. He thus works hard to help people connect to their religious beliefs. He grew up in a family of staunch believers and grew up to be a devotee himself.
Mr Gowani led the establishment of Monhankheda Jain mandir, Jain mandir, Mahalaxmi Mumbai, Jain mandir, Mulund, Mumbai, Jain Mandir, Nepean Sea road, Mumbai. This has helped him garner the love and appreciation of several devotees.
People like Mr Ramesh Gowani are hard to come by. We hope that the good wishes that he has collected help him to grow further in life. We also hope to come across more selfless people who use their privileges for public service.