Famous Haryanvi Actor, Hemant Singh's Success Story is an Inspiration for Everyone Who Wants to Achieve Big but Feels Stuck

Consistency is more important than trying to get into something at once. Almost every successful person has suggested it and that's the suggestion even Hemant Singh, a famous Haryanvi actor took before starting his career and religiously followed so far.
Hemant Singh who created waves with his physical transformation at an early age wanted to become a Bollywood actor. But instead, he followed his family's suggestion of taking one step at a time and started acting in the Haryanvi industry.
Hemant made his debut with the song titled 'Tuition Badmashi Kaa'. His charm worked like magic in no time and the song became immensely successful. The song was able to get more than 6 crore views on YouTube.
His next song was 'Bade Bade Kand' which got more than 3 million YouTube views in just 10 days. Hemant is currently working on a number of projects which are under development. In fact, a new song 'Gunshot' featuring released recently and is already hitting the popular music charts. The song has been directed by MP Sega and also stars Anjali Raghav.
Hemant Singh has reached this phase of his career with immense hard work and dedication. In fact, his beginning was also full of challenges which he completed with his willpower and commitment to his goals. During his schooling, he used to weigh 120kg, and that’s when he thought of getting into a workout regime. After following a proper fitness regime, Hemant was able to build an exceptional personality and brought his weight down to 95kgs.
With the pace Hemant Singh is moving forward, he’ll surely make his Bollywood debut sooner than expected. Despite achieving so much success, Hemant Singh believes in being humble and connected to the roots. He gives the credit of his success to his family who supported him throughout the initial phase of his career. He also believes in hard work and plans to do more for people who have appreciated his work.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.