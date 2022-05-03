Fanfury announces the Launch of its Gameplay.

Dissecting Fanfury's Gameplay, the point system for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), $FURY (the native token of the platform), and the burn mechanism of the token.
With the end of FURY-Forge and pause on claiming of Fan clubs, Fanfury has announced its intention of making Gameplay go Live from the 30th of April 2022.
Fanfury is the first decentralized fantasy sports platform on the Terra ecosystem built to curb issues of data manipulation, unfair user practices, and user privacy through its trustless and private platform.
Starting with Football fantasy sports, having over a thousand sports leagues to be a part of, and lots of rewards to earn, Fanfury Gameplay looks to be the holy grail of Fantasy Sports worldwide.
Contests On Fanfury's Gameplay
There will be two major contests on Fanfury: large pool and head-to-head contests.
Multi-Entry Large Pools
Fanfury will have large pools of 200 /500 and 1000 teams with a minimum entry fee of 10 UST worth of $FURY. Users can enter a maximum of 4 teams in large pools.
Head-to-Head Pools
Head to head pools in Fanfury will have 2/3/4/5/10 team pools. Users can create one team per wallet and participate in these small pools. The minimum entry for head to head pools is a fee of 25 UST worth $FURY.
How Gameplay works
To begin the Gameplay on Fanfury:
1) Connect your Terra Wallet
2) Select an upcoming match
3) Create your team(s)
4) Pick a contest to participate in.
Team creation & joining of contests
There will be different running leagues in Football. And to join any of these leagues, you need to:
- Click on your choice of match.
(You get to choose only seven players from each team).
- Pick a goalkeeper from the list.
- Select your defenders (min of 3, max of 5)
- Choose your Midfielders (min of 3, max of 5)
- Pick your forwards (min of 3. max of 5)
- Altogether, 11 players. You'll find your selected players on the screen. Select your Vice Captain (VC) & Captain(C).
- Tap Done and head back to the contest page.
- Pick your chosen contest from those still available, tap on Join contest, click on your created team, and tap on proceed to pay your entry fee.
Daily Fantasy Football on Fanfury And Its Point System.
Daily Fantasy Football is where players collect points based on how real-life footballers perform in each match. Put: you choose a virtual team of players from both teams, and if their real-life counterparts do well, you get points.
Fanfury will apply existing DFS principles to measure players' performance and general results in contests. Click on this link to understand Fanfury's Daily Fantasy sports point system.
The Role Of $FURY In Gameplay And Its Burn Mechanism.
With the generation and, finally, the launch of Fanfury's native token ($FURY), here's a clear picture of what $FURY is, what it offers, and its role in Gameplay.
Like most projects on the Terra ecosystem, Fanfury's native token ($FURY) boasts a clear value accrual mechanism with growing traction that makes it a unique long term-buy-and-hold token.
Role Of $FURY
On the Fanfury fantasy sports platform, $FURY is used as a currency to facilitate transactions, a utility token to dictate governance, and a store of value to provide longevity for players and users alike.
Also, players use the $FURY token to participate in contests on the app. All contest entries get paid for in $FURY, held by the platform in $UST, and finally paid out to players using $FURY.
Burn Mechanism Of $FURY
$FURY has a deflationary system resulting from the value accrual mechanism that burns 40% of total rake fees from all contests, consequently propelling the circulation and further increasing the token price.
"If the price is high, fewer tokens are burnt, and when it's low, more tokens are burnt—leading to low market unpredictability and an asset value that more accurately mirrors both its adoption and usage".
By way of illustration, every entry fee and prize pool on the Fanfury platform is paid for in $UST and immediately swapped at Oracle price for several $FURY tokens. They are swapped back to $UST at Oracle price and finally moved to an anchor wallet which yields a ~20% interest as soon as the first deposit lands in the account.
Now, winners in the pool immediately get announced, and the prize money is withdrawn from the Anchor wallet and converted to $FURY tokens. With a prize pool of $50,000 UST, two scenarios get expected:
By inversely linking the burn mechanism to the token's price, Fanfury brings stability by directly connecting it to its fixed total diminishing supply.
To guarantee that a larger quantity of tokens gets allocated to a more diversified range of winning teams, mass manipulation of winners prevents the number of contests, entries, and wallets users are meant to be a part of and have.
~70% of the contest participants share 95% of the prize pools. For the other 5%— stakers receive 1.25%, 1.25% goes to the liquidity providers, 2% gets burned, 0.25% goes to the Marketing Fund, and 0.25% goes to the Development Fund.
Do not miss out on the chance of being one of the first sets of people to have a feel of the holy grail of Gameplay.
About Fanfury
Fanfury is a Trustless Daily Play-to-Earn Fantasy sports platform on the Terra ecosystem to bring earning opportunities and blockchain-based gaming to DeFi and sports aficionados, using its in-game passive income assets and Team Fan Clubs that payout rewards to players daily.
Follow Fanfury:
Website: https://fury.fan/
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/fanfuryofficial