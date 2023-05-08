Farm2Fuel: A sustainable solution to reduce reliance on fossil fuels

Farmers across the world face a significant challenge when it comes to managing agricultural waste. From burning fields to dumping the waste in landfills, these practices are not only environmentally hazardous but also contribute to climate change. However, Delhi-based Arham Energy's subsidiary, Farm2Fuel, is providing a sustainable solution by turning farm waste into green fuel. With a tech-enabled supply chain platform, Farm2Fuel aims to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, contribute to a cleaner environment, and promote a more sustainable future.
Farm2Fuel believes that agricultural waste is no longer burned or left to rot on the fields, but converted into climate-friendly fuel in the biomass power plant. In the power plant, the biomass is used as efficient fuel for energy production which is fed into the regional power supply system.
"The idea of turning waste into fuel is something that's existed for a long time but we realized that it wasn't being done well and it wasn't being done in a scalable way. We started Farm2Fuel to help farmers basically through a form of biomimicry, taking that waste and turning it into a valuable resource," said Virender Mohan Jain, Chairman And Managing Director, Arham Energy Limited.
Farm2Fuel's mission is to promote the use of renewable energy sources by converting crops and biomass into biofuels. It aims to provide sustainable energy solutions that reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to a cleaner environment.
Farm2Fuel is not only helping industry achieve better resource productivity while maintaining a cleaner environment, but also empowering farmers to generate more yield of the agricultural waste and grow energy crops, thus creating a better socio-economic leverage for themselves.
The company undertakes various sets of activities to create a resilient supply chain that includes developing logistics and distribution systems to transport agricultural waste to the processing facility and distributing the fuel to customers.
Farm2Fuel is helping small contract manufacturers with regular business and raw material availability through efficient agri-waste management solutions and various public-private partnerships, creating a prosperous ecosystem.
It is also developing quality control measures to ensure that the fuel meets customer specifications and regulatory standards, and implementing testing and inspection procedures throughout the supply chain to ensure consistency and quality.
Farm2Fuel is involved in developing sustainability and social responsibility practices by considering the environmental and social impact of the supply chain company and developing practices that promote sustainability, reduce waste, and support local communities.
"The agricultural sector is one of the major contributors to waste generation in the country, and it is important to develop sustainable solutions that help reduce the environmental impact of this waste. By creating a circular economy for agricultural waste, we can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve soil health, and promote a more sustainable future," said Virender Mohan Jain.
India has an ambitious biofuel roadmap under its national biofuel policy. By 2025-26, the centre aims to achieve 20% ethanol blending in petrol. The initial target to achieve 20% blending was 2030. The target of petrol supplies with 10% ethanol blending was achieved in June last year, before the original schedule of November 2022.
At the national level, the oil and petroleum ministry plans to set up 12 bio-refineries to produce fuel from items including crop stubble, plant waste and municipal solid waste.
Farm2Fuel is working in tandem with the government to meet these targets and to promote sustainable energy practices in the country. The company has a vision to be a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, with a focus on biofuel production. It strives to establish a viable alternative energy source on a global scale where sustainable energy is both accessible and affordable.
As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and seeks more sustainable solutions, companies like Farm2Fuel offer a glimmer of hope. Their innovative approach to transforming agricultural waste into renewable fuel not only helps to address the issue of pollution but also provides an economic boost to farmers and creates a more sustainable future for all.
With a commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and the promotion of renewable energy, the company is paving the way for a brighter, cleaner future for generations to come.
For more information, please visit: https://arham.group/