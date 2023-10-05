Farmers cum workers conference: Balodabazar-Bhatapara district got a gift of Rs 266 crore for development works.

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana: Third installment of Rs 1895 crore released to 24.52 lakh farmers

Chief Minister Construction Workers Scheme launched

Workers who have been registered for ten years and have completed 60 years will get a lifetime pension of Rs 1500

Raipur, September 28, 2023: Targeting the BJP and the Centre for spreading confusion among the masses, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge today said that the BJP will never understand the pain of poverty and has only tried to confuse people whereas Congress has always worked for the people at heart.

“Congress understands what poverty is and works wholeheartedly for the poor and farmers. But BJP cannot even think about the work that the Congress Party does for villages, poor laborers and farmers. They just spread confusion,” Mallikarjun Kharge said while attending the conference of farmers and laborers in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district of Chhattisgarh.

Praising the work of the Chhattisgarh government, Kharge said that the Bhupesh Baghel's government is running all the programs well and the people of Chhattisgarh are getting benefitted from it. Congress government has implemented schemes worth Rs 2300 crore in Baloda bazar. BJP will be surprised to see what Congress has done for the people of the state in last 5 years. BJP has come to know that the people are with Congress. “If we continue to work together like this, no one can remove us,” he added.

Women's reservation will also turn out to be a phrase

Calling the Women's Reservation bill a 'jumla', Kharge said the bill will turnout to be a phrase as Prime Minister Modi will never give reservation to women. Neither he will give it in 2024 and nor it will be given in 2029 also. This is just a slogan for elections. Like PM’s promise of jobs for 10 crore people, which was never fulfilled. “Did Rs 15 lakh reach anyone's account? All this turned out to be just a statement. Women's reservation will also turn out to be just a phrase,” he added.

Mallikarjun Kharge and Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated 264 development works worth Rs 266 crore in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. These include inauguration of 150 works worth Rs 176 crore and bhoomi pujan of 114 works worth Rs 90 crore. He also distributed the amount of Nyay schemes and labor schemes to farmers and workers.

In the conference, an amount of Rs 1895 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 24 lakh 52 thousand 592 farmers of the state under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and an amount of Rs 5 crore 16 lakh was transferred to 65 thousand cow dung sellers under Godhan Nyay Yojana. With this, the amount to be transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has increased to Rs 23 thousand 893 crore and the amount to be transferred to Godhan Nyay Yojana has increased to Rs 507.14 crore. Apart from this, incentive amount of Rs 57 crore 18 lakh was also given to 33 thousand 642 sugarcane producing farmers.

Workers will get Rs 1500 as monthly pension, starting today

Chief Minister Construction Workers Pension Assistance Scheme was launched in the conference. Under this scheme, construction workers who have been registered for ten years and have completed 60 years of age will be given pension assistance of Rs 1500 for life.

In the conference, an amount of Rs 55 crore 76 lakh 26 thousand was distributed to 1 lakh 2 thousand 889 beneficiaries under various schemes. These include Rs 3 crore 86 lakh to 2881 beneficiaries of Chhattisgarh Unorganized Workers Social Security Board, Rs 1 crore 65 lakh to 3236 beneficiaries of Chhattisgarh Labor Welfare Board and Rs 50 crore 24 lakh to 96 thousand 772 beneficiaries of Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Bo…