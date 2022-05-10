Fascinating fintech folklore allure the NextGen MBA

Dr. Bikramaditya Ghosh, Associate Professor in the area of Finance, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru
May 10: It all started rather unceremoniously back in 2008. With the onset of winter, some unknown coder named Satoshi Nakamoto developed Bitcoin. Perhaps even he was unsure about the future of this new asset class. Therefore, it took some time to settle down with the new generation of risk-taking traders. This captivating story unfolded gradually and today most cryptos are backed by some of the other financial institutions.
Usually unusual things germinate curiosity among young minds. Globally B-School aspirants didn’t waste any time joining this Fintech story. All things such as robo-advisory, mobile banking, mobile-trading, mobile-wallet, and Crypto-trading left them fascinated. The popularity surged so much that the number of aspirants grew more than double-digit globally.
Fundamentally the young minds wanted to innovate and reshape the future of finance. So much so, that INSEAD in France had to add a fintech category to its prestigious MBA offering. Another prestigious B-School from Spain reported a large number of students joining this new clan. Interestingly, till about 2015, it was zero. Fintech startups as reported were about to dislodge $5 trillion revenue generated by traditional BFSI firms globally. The scale and the growth rates are weaving possibly the next big thing in finance. ‘Slowly but steadily virtual platforms and innovative propositions are going to replace intermediaries’ feels Christine Parlour from Haas School of Business in California. ‘Roles like business development, operations, data science, and marketing are all on offer’ confirms Matthew Applegate, former director of the Wharton Fintech Club.
Even the traditional BFSI companies now have an extended arm for fintech. Interestingly, B-School alumni are not far behind either. Giles Andrews started peer-to-peer lender ZOPA, immediately after his MBA from INSEAD. Oxford’s SAID B-School alumni Lynn and Silva constructed an innovative crowdfunding platform Seedrs. PWC Global Fintech Report 2021 indicated a growth rate of 24% despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, it reported that Deutsche Bank would work with Singapore FinTech on digital assets PoC. Spotcap introduced a far more customer-centric way compared to any leading global bank and famed their way, confirmed Niels Turfboer, an IE MBA graduate. Large systems are fragile and complex with less flexibility to offer, he affirmed further. Fintech is agile, perhaps antifragile in Nassim Taleb’s definition. Hence, it can absorb shocks and make amends far quicker to stay relevant. Though fintech is growing at an astronomical pace yet the roles remain quite overlapping unlike traditional investment banking or financial consultancy.
However, all is not good with fintech as well. They are heavily dependent on startup funding, making their cash flows uncannily irregular. Students who look for a secured and safe income get nervous with this feature for obvious reasons. End of the day it’s a high-risk high-return proposition since technology changes very fast. Microsoft in 1995 and Blackberry in 2007 never imagined their fate! Fintech could still stay afloat unlike traditional businesses due to the very fact that they’re antifragile. They have the capability to convert a shock into a business opportunity in virtually no time. Times are changing and MBA graduates are no longer allured by the fat paycheck alone. They feel the pressure from the continuous flow of new-age graduates, who are breathing down their neck. Therefore, differentiate or perish remains quite useful even today. Moreover, inquisitive minds often rebel against monotonous and repetitive work. These would very well serve the cause of this fascinating fintech folklore.
Lastly, Global fintech witnessed a whopping $22.8B raised across 614 deals in Q1'2021. Big boys have joined the party as well with JP Morgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Banco Santander investing heavily. Practically financial institutions, as well as financial regulators, are in a race to catch the bus before it’s too late. Exciting times indeed for the fascinating fintech folklore.
