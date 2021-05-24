Fashion Designer, Actress, Model, Influencer- Twinkle Pawar makes it succeed one after the other

There are many interesting things in life but the most interesting combination is beauty with brains. Each woman is beautiful in her own way but when she is self-made and a successful woman it just adds so much to her beauty. Today we would like to tell you about such a classy lady, Twinkle Pawar. She is an Entrepreneur, Fashion Designer, Influencer, Dancer, Model, Actress, and a Fitness Enthusiast. She is a lady with many talents. Let’s have a sneak peek at her inspiring journey.
Twinkle Pawar first acted when she was a kid, she played Rani Laxmibai’s character for her school play. This performance and her talent were recognized and appreciated by a popular actress Nishigandha Wad. Soon Twinkle started shaping her future by focusing on her interests. She rose to fame when she assisted a celebrity fashion designer for ITA President Anu Ranjan’s show ‘Be With Beti – The Stars Walk’. Here she was praised a lot for her determination and for her looks. She was also appreciated by a well-known personality like Vikas Gupta for her dedication, looks, and fashion sense. She got her photoshoot done by her fiancé and Celebrity Photographer Arbaz Khan. After this, she has got many projects offered. She has her own clothing brand named Label Twinkle Pawar. It’s worn by many celebrities. She is appreciated by many celebrities like Vikas Gupta, Gayathri Iyer, etc for her amazing work. Until now Twinkle has worked with many celebrities and shares a beautiful bond with them.
She has recently done a YouTube exclusive song paying tribute to all the corona warriors who lost their lives while serving the nation. In this track, she shared the screen with many stars from M-Town and Bollywood like Arun Nalawade, Rohitashv Gaud, Uday Tikekar, Amar Upadhaya, Mithilesh Chaturrvedi, Pankaj Vishnu, Siya Patil, Vijay Patkar, Yogesh Tripathi. She has many upcoming shows lined up including India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, Pune, and Dubai. She has a runway fashion show in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Delhi, and Muktsar. She also has upcoming web series, short films as well as music videos. She also has meetings lined up with royal for the benefits of children of rural areas.
Twinkle Pawar comes from strong Maharashtrian family background. Twinkle Pawar born on 21st April 1992 in Mumbai to Mrs. Poonam Pawar and Mr.Arvind Pawar. She completed her studies in Microbiology. She is the daughter of late Mr. Arvind Sukhdev Pawar who was the second engineer in the Merchant Navy (The Shipping Corporation of India). Her mother Mrs. Poonam Arvind Pawar used to work in Pharmaceutical Industry. Twinkle is the granddaughter of late. Mr. Sukhdev Pawar was a Colonel in the Indian Army. Due to this, she was often judged by her own people that she won’t be a right fit for the industry but she proved them wrong and succeeded like a queen.
Twinkle Pawar’s journey has been an inspiration for many. She has decided and shaped her future like a shining bright diamond.