Fast-track your Data Science Career with Guaranteed Placement Opportunities

Data science jobs continue to grow rapidly as the demand for data specialists has grown exponentially. However, a recent survey of The Hindu revealed that around 97,000 data analytics jobs are vacant in India due to a lack of skilled professionals. As data analytics is now used in almost every industry, there is a sharp rise in jobs related to data science. Thus, the growing demand for data specialists gives a clear idea about the scope of having a career in the Data Science industry. This implies that you need to act fast to get qualified if you want to get into this high-paying field.
Data Science Certification Courses with Placement Guarantee help you fast track your career in data science while giving you job placement assistance when you graduate from the course! Who wouldn't want that?
The Potential of a Career in the Data Science Industry
You're at the cutting edge of where technology & business collide. The Data Science industry is experiencing rapid growth and thus, providing many career opportunities for qualified professionals. However, the lack of enough data specialists in India has led to an increase in job availability by 45%. Furthermore, the world economic forum's future of work report of 2020 predicted that by the year 2025, the job with the highest demand & growth would be that of a data scientist.
Additionally, data science jobs have contributed to an estimated $26 billion in revenue last year alone! With more businesses relying on data analytics today than ever before, that number will only go up from here. That's why it's imperative to equip yourself with the right skills and go after an online data science certification course to find your niche.
Here's what you must look for before enrolling in a data science course
Ideal Features to Look for in an Online Data Science Course
There are numerous courses available in the market; you need to identify what prominent features an ideal online data science course should comprise:
Job-Relevant Skills: The course should equip you with a working knowledge of pivotal Data Analytics tools such as Python, R, SQL & Tableau, along with in-class industry-oriented projects.
Certification: Before enrolling for the course, cross-check the validity & recognition of the institute. Make sure they provide certification for course completion. Also, see if the program partners with renowned universities and organizations for practical sessions.
Placement Opportunities: Check if the institute provides unparalleled career support & placement assistance after completing the course
Not every institute offering data science courses qualify on these parameters. Imarticus Learning is one of those few who do! At Imarticus Learning, you can explore several online data science courses for graduates & young professionals.
Fast-track your Data Science Career with Post Graduate Program In Data Analytics
Imarticus Learning offers a PG program in data science that has been developed by industry experts. The coursework of this data science certification program will help students to learn real-world applications of Data Science from scratch & build powerful models to generate useful business insights & predictions. This course is a great way for fresh graduates and early career professionals to build their career in the Data Science & analytics industry.
Key features of the program:
● Cutting-edge curriculum
● Knowledge-packed professional learning experience
● Exposure to real business projects and case studies
● Mentorship sessions with industry leaders
● Guaranteed placement assistance
So, if you plan to fast-track your career in the most in-demand Data Science & Analytics Industry, this online data science course will give you a kickstart.
Take a big career leap with a placement-guaranteed data science program!