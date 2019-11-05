Fayon – Journey of a Mom to a Designer

A One stop shop for all but for sure One size does not fit all. Fayon, the premium child wear brand, redefines the attitude every child carries. Ranging from casualwear to formals, Indian to Western, Birthdays to Weddings – Fayon complements every occasion with a class. Dressing up a new born to a trendy teen, the nuances of a wardrobe are well understood whilst maximizing the comfort factor.
Necessity is the Mother of every Invention and so has been the case for Preeti Jatia who shares glimpses from her 15 year long journey of hard work and dedication and more importantly the passion and love which has surely made her Fayon a household name to reckon with.
Independent Thinking coupled with support & encouragement from family laid the foundation to experiment creativity. Having nothing to dress her 1 year old daughter with- (an intermittent issue with the fairer sex), Preeti took the onus of designing her daughter’s closet on herself and never looked back since then. Preeti started making dresses for her nieces, friends and viola……Fayon was born. With a glitter in her eye she quips – “On the last day of my second pregnancy, my French connection got the better of me (Preeti has had the opportunity of studying in France) and I gave birth to Fayon Kids – a dream which I always preserved and cherished”
With a small loan from her husband which was duly repaid within a month, Fayon Kids was set-up within a single room on a terrace. With hard work and unquestionable dedication & passion, every failure was treated as an opportunity to grow. By the grace of God and encouragement of well-wishers and customers Fayon now stands at a team of over 50 people trespassing new frontiers and creating goodwill for itself. Trust & Respect are instilled in its work culture where every team member is treated equally and empowered to live and support a better lifestyle for themselves and their families.
Fayon has eventually made its presence felt not only in India but overseas as well. It supplies to over 30 multi-designer stores within the country and caters to about 15 stores abroad. Having both an on-line and off-line presence, the supplies are shipped world-wide with a Fashion show in Texas, USA being the latest one.
A brand which mothers and children both associate with – Fayon customizes its clothes as per the child’s body and preference whilst keeping their budgets in mind. A One shop stop for all but definitely One size does not fit all
Preeti Jatia’s brand Fayon kids has reached great heights over their 15 years journey of dedication and immense hardwork. Fayon is a premium children wear brand, with an inception that dates back to the year 2006, which customizes clothes for newborns to teens.
Fayon highly believes in taking care of the comfort factor for the child while also keeping in mind the latest fashion trends. The use of lining and threads made of cotton makes their garments highly appreciated not only by the children but also their mothers. They pay keen attention to each child’s body structure and their age to ensure the garment turns out to be an ideally suited one. Fayon’s speciality lies in the unique accessories that complement every outfit. The brand designs for every known occasion whether it is birthdays, weddings, festivals, theme parties and more.
Preeti says, “I started to design clothes for kids when I realised that there was nothing available in the market for them that took care of their comfort and design. Fayon brings together my love for kids and my passion to make exclusive garments for them”.
Celebrity kids slaying it with Fayon ishas opened the Global Doors
The quality and unique designs of clothes that Fayon’s owns have helped them in building the brand and promoting it to such an extent that Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities’ kids doning Fayon is a common sight. Recently at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jones wedding, many kids were seen slaying it with Fayon attires. Fayon has collaborated with esteemed stores like Carma, Ashni, Aza and many more and ships worldwide. The brand has an established name in India and is now on its journey towards making a mark worldwide. Fayon is known to be adding a spark to almost every Kids fashion show with their attractive designs and fit. They have also been seen showcasing their closet in a kid’s fashion show at Texas, USA. The vision of the brand is indeed to make every child feel self-confident and comfortable.