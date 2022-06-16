Fight Against Crypto Prices Going Down: Ripple(XRP), ParodyCoin (PARO) and Uniswap (UNI)

To all cryptocurrency observers, it appears that the bear market has launched with full force. The dip has gotten deeper and crypto investors and enthusiasts are experiencing shock and loss currently.
The volatility of the market is a well-known disclaimer and this fact also provides hope that the market could bounce back. With this in mind, Let’s explore these three tokens that could be beneficial to crypto enthusiasts and investors in the long run. They include Ripple(XRP), ParodyCoin(PARO), and Uniswap(UNI).
Ripple (XRP)
Ripple (XRP) is the official token of Ripple, a blockchain-based digital payment network for financial transactions. Ripple (XRP) token is utilized as a liquidity pool that enables a user to transfer currency to another without a third party. This utility token does not require a middleman for the completion of transactions. Its unique feature promotes security and fosters the concept of decentralization.
According to CoinMarketCap, XRP is rated as one of the most valuable blockchain-based tokens by market capitalization.
ParodyCoin (PARO)
ParodyCoin (PARO) is an upcoming token that is currently in its third phase according to its roadmap. It is a BEP20 deflationary utility token that rewards users who utilize its interactive ecosystem called Paroverse. Parody Coin(PARO) could be an ideal token to invest in despite the bear season due to its valuable features. There are three valuable features of the PARO token. They include:
● Parody Swap: This feature enables users to exchange other cryptocurrencies for PARO tokens.
● Parody Bridge: This feature is responsible for the smooth transfer of PARO tokens to other blockchains.
● Parody Market: This unique feature is designated to create parody NFTs from blue-chip projects. Users can mint these NFTs with PARO tokens.
Parody Coin (PARO) is currently in its presale phase. This could be a good time to research and invest in it.
Uniswap (UNI)
Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform that allows the swapping of Ethereum-based tokens. It is among the leading decentralized finance (DEFI) protocols that leverage several assets including its native token (UNI) to provide exchange services.
UNI is the governance token for the DEX platform, Uniswap, that covers Ethereum-based tokens exchange. Uniswap enables traders to exchange tokens without the presence of a middle man. It also utilizes liquidity pools to facilitate transactions. Uniswap’s liquidity pools contribute to the strength of the UNI token.
If an investor puts ETH and UNI into the liquidity pool, they would get returns in UNI from the trading fees made from ETH/UNI transactions.
Users can earn UNI by providing liquidity to the platform.
With crypto prices at one of their lowest, it might be a great time to research more about the tokens and invest in them.
Final Thoughts
The cryptocurrency market has suffered a massive hit. It is an ideal time to invest in the future. It is also essential to make adequate research on the tokens before investing in them.
