Filecoin And VeChain Were Notable Additions To The Crypto Market; Big Eyes Coin Could Be Next

The crypto market is growing rapidly and some consider it to be overcrowded. However, in the crowd, some cryptocurrencies are so exceptional that they stand out with ease. Thanks to their innovative designs and all the problems they were created to solve, Filecoin (FIL) and VeChain (VET) were able to stand out and grow rapidly in the crypto market.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has just joined the market and it is looking to set itself apart and make a name for itself just like these cryptocurrencies that came before it.
Look Out World, Here Comes Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
The world has been introduced to Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and it's time to step into the future of cryptocurrencies. This new meme coin has a lot of potential and everyone in the crypto industry can see it. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is building what could become the biggest community and blockchain ecosystem in the crypto industry and this could lead to sustained growth and mass adoption. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is preparing for this success and all its systems and features have been built to accommodate new users and be as simple to use as possible.
Combined with tutorials and guides that will be provided, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could become the new gateway to the crypto industry. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also wants to do more than just transform the crypto industry. Plans have been made to provide support to the ocean conservation cause and a portion of the total supply of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been set apart to achieve this.
VeChain (VET) Has Solely Transformed The Supply Chain
VeChain was launched in 2015 to transform supply chains and it's safe to say that it has achieved this goal. It was launched on the Ethereum network and its VeChain (VET) tokens were ERC-20 tokens until 2018 when they were moved to their blockchain. The VeChainThor blockchain provides users with a vast array of features, powered by VeChain (VET) tokens, and chief among these is the ability to monitor goods within the supply chain with unprecedented precision.
With the smart chips they use, VeChain gives users the ability to monitor all kinds of details about their goods. These range from general details like location to minute details like temperature and weight. With VeChain's services, users have total control over their goods and can properly keep track of them.
Filecoin (FIL) Is The Perfect Example Of File Storage In The Future
Filecoin (FIL) joined the crypto market in 2017 after a very successful Initial Coin Offering (ICO) where it raised $257 million. Filecoin (FIL) was built to transform the way cloud storage is handled and improve it using blockchain technology. With the decentralized network Filecoin has built, users can store their files comfortably without worrying about congestion, cyber-attacks, and downtimes experienced by centralized platforms.
Interested users can also act as miners and rent out space on their computers and earn Filecoin (FIL) tokens in return. To ensure the safety of data on the network, the Filecoin network works with the Proof-of-Spacetime (PoSt) and Proof-of-Replication (PoRep) consensus algorithms. This allows the network to verify the data being stored and ensure that miners have the data stored securely.
