Filecoin (FIL) Decreases in Value as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Keeps Rising in Presale

The cryptocurrency market in 2022 is echoing the collapse in technology stocks, where projects and companies that were handed sky-high valuations have crashed back down. Filecoin (FIL) is a project that meets that description because it needs real corporate adoption which is not yet apparent in the crypto services industry.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can help investors to achieve their investment goals because it is seeking to bring something unique to the blockchain. The investment platform will democratize the venture capital market and give investors and startups a place to connect in the web3 space. Notably, the Orbeon Protocol presale is expected to see 6000% returns as presale concludes.
Filecoin won’t surprise with decentralized storage
Filecoin is a project that is seeking to bring decentralized storage as a service. Filecoin is looking to provide storage for Web3, but it will rely on mass adoption, which is not yet ready. The other problem is that cloud storage is a big part of the business model for technology giants, such as Microsoft and Google. If the world starts moving quickly to blockchain then those corporations will muscle in with big marketing power and architecture. Filecoin saw its market value surge to an impressive $12 billion market cap in 2021, with a Filecoin price of $180. That price has since slumped to $5.00 per Filecoin (FIL) and the chances of returning to the previous highs will likely be slim within the next year.
Investor trust in the project remains strong, however, and many believe the long-term feasibility of Filecoin is high due to its unique use case as decentralized file storage. As such, many hope that mass adoption of Filecoin across the financial market will drastically improve the performance of the token.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will democratize an important investment landscape
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has spotted a niche area for tokenization and will move into a market without early competition. That first-mover advantage will ensure that Orbeon Protocol can build a strong investment community.
Orbeon Protocol is a decentralized investment platform that will allow the average investor to enter the lucrative world of startup investing. While this has been reserved for wealthy investors and asset management firms previously, now everyday investors can back the next generation of successful startups. This is possible through Orbeon Protocol’s system, where startups can be minted as fractionalized NFTs, and purchased by investors for as low as $1.
Orbeon Protocol also features a native ORBN token that provides utility in the ecosystem for staking rewards and governance votes. Holders can also take advantage of rewards such as reduced trading fees on the NFT marketplace, or early access to the hottest new startup investments. ORBN is currently on presale and available for $0.004. However, analysts expect this price to surge to $0.24 by the time presale ends.
Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale
Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register
Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.