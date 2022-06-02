Filmmaker Kartik Nishandar states, " In India filmmaking is an epitome of hope"

It's not like Bollywood is about to take over the world, Indian films still have a long way to go before that happens. However, seeing how far the films have come, how they are taking on lives of their own in a foreign land, and how cinema penetrates frontiers in ways that are difficult to comprehend is humbling. It is generally believed that the international market is still not a full-fledged source of cash for Indian cinema, but it is on its way. Due to the handwork of the filmmakers, audiences are now more open to Indian content than they were previously. One such filmmaker who is diligently working in the same realm is Kartik Nishandar.
In a country like India, where hope is valued above all else, filmmaking plays an important role, and Kartik Nishandar, through his Mumbai-based company GSEAMS (Global Sports Entertainment And Media Solutions), is creating quite a stir. He is developing a variety of company verticals with his co-founder, Arjun Baran. GSEAMS, under his leadership, is performing outstanding work in a variety of verticals, including online series, films, TV production, and satellite aggregation. The studio's presence in the HSM industry is continuing to rise. 'Samantar,' GSEAMS' first online serial, was made for MX Player. In February 2022, GSEAMS released a show called 'Raktanchal Season 2' that gained a lot of attention.
This talented artist's most recent work was the Amazon Original 'Bali,' directed by Vishal Furia, who had previously directed 'Chhorii.' The capable filmmaker has also produced 600 episodes of the 'Nakalat Saare Ghadle' television show. Kartik debuted a web series on MX Player in the year 2020 and asked what he would like to suggest to the budding artists in the industry, Kartik stated, “Every film you make should teach you something new and allow you to do something you never thought possible. This does not imply that you must go out every time and do something you have no experience with. You should use the abilities and tactics you've already learned, but you're playing it safe if you're not improving on them and if you're not pushing yourself further in some way.”
Season 1 of this premiere web series, 'Samantar,' had over 160 million (16 crores) views in Hindi and Marathi, while Season 2 received over 180 million (18 million) views. 'Naxalbari,' a Hindi series depicting India's Naxalite uprising, is his other fine piece of work. 'Raktaanchal Season 2' is Kartik's second Hindi-language series, which has recently begun streaming on MXPlayer and is performing quite well. "In 2013, we began our adventure as I had previously worked for Reliance Broadcast Network Limited '', Kartik Nishandar said of the company's early days when questioned about his path to success.
Taking his past experiences into consideration, Kartik beholds an experience of seven years in which he was associated with Reliance and Times of India. In his tenure, he worked as the “Head of Marketing” in 45 radio stations. Later, GSEAMS was established in 2013 with the primary intention of selling a wide range of films. Kartik promoted approximately 45-47 films most of which were Marathi films. As a result, in 2013, GSEAMS touched the milestone of becoming the first Marathi film marketing agency and the first talent management company to manage a big number of Marathi actors.
The inroads GSEAMS has made into India's content ecosystem, as well as their Pan-India strategy have been extraordinary and well praised. Kartik's ambition for GSEAMS is to constantly push forward with fresh ideas that will not only entertain but also open people's minds and perspectives. According to him, film industry rules have resulted in a significant shift in worldwide consumption trends. The quality of content has exploded as a result of the adoption of technology and the globalization of talent.
