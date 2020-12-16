Filmmaker Lakshmi Devy”s latest film “When the Music Changes” points out how our patriarchal society fails to protect women

“When the Music Changes”- a film by Lakshmi Devy, an Indian- American filmmaker, director, and actress highlights some germane questions into viewers' understanding of atrocities against women and has garnered rage views from all over the world. The film has already laid its footprints successfully into numerous international film festivals.
Hailing from New York, Lakshmi Devy has spent most of her life in the Southwest part of Kerala and tamil nadu. She is an ideal blend of two entirely different cultures which are Indian and American. She has worked in renowned Tamil and Malayalam films before and is not an outsider in the film industry. Before making “When the Music Changes” she has directed a short film named “Daro Mat” which garnered more than 3 million views on YouTube.
With her film ‘When the Music Changes’ she made a direction debut into feature films. She produced this film under her banner FiDi Talkies, her production house based out of New York. John Turturro, the prominent Hollywood actor, and director is the executive producer for this venture.
In a conversation with John Turturro about the massive impact of the film, he said, “I must say I was very impressed. And disturbed, in a good way. To pull it off is an accomplishment, especially wearing so many different hats as director, writer, and actor. It’s a worthy and important subject matter which takes all shapes and forms in so many different cultures. I thought the visual elements were strong and the storytelling too.”.
Lakshmi Devy has received thunderous appreciation from numerous Hollywood directors and Producers for her path breaking efforts and courage to highlight an important social evil so relevant in our society.
When asked about the idea of making such a rebellious film she said, “I ventured into it because it was the need of the hour. We read about a new rape case almost every day. The cases will range from victims from the age of 1 month to over 65 year old. The fact that our patriarchal society believes that they can seize a woman’s honor and pride away by sexual intimidation and assault is appalling. This has to change and it has to change now. The audience is mostly shaken after watching the film. I do find that they empathize with the situations presented. I am hoping that empathy becomes a catalyst for a change in our society’s attitude towards women”.
Lakshmi Devy's journey has been a long road to map, from being a professional doctor to becoming an actor, a scriptwriter and a successful director , it is quite inspiring and motivating. Looking forward she is eager to work as an actor and to be a part of great films across the globe. Her major focus has always been on building a meaningful body of work and to associate with the renowned and talented filmmakers and technicians across the world.