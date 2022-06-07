Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar comments on the rising number of movie remakes

We all love movies that are remade in Bollywood. But have you noticed that the number of such movies is rising gradually? Before you start calculating your thoughts on this, the aced filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar has commented on the rising number of movie remakes and whether or not they are good!
The Bollywood industry is one of the biggest entertainment industries and has a cosmic reach. A few films made in Bollywood are released in international cinema houses as well, says Navjyot Bandiwadekar. He is a worthy filmmaker and has great experience in the entertainment world.
Speaking of the movie remakes by keeping them in a positive light, Navjyot Bandiwadekar says, "A remake film often receives a negative response even before its release. But, a few remakes are adapted with such mastery that they sometimes surpass the excellence of the original movies. Moreover, people forget that remake movies are harmonised with the original film, and therefore the essence of the story remains unchanged. Bollywood certainly knows the art of curating a super-hit movie to a super-duper hit one."
However, because every coin has two sides, these remade films may occasionally hit the grayscale. Navjyot Bandiwadekar says, "When a film is remade, it will either smash the box office or prove why the original film is the best. Not all remakes are the nicest and this has a lot to do with the makers of the film, especially the director."
Navjyot Bandiwadekar also highlighted how South Indian films are contributing majorly to Bollywood remade movies. He says that a horde of movies like Kabir Singh, Wanted, Singham, Drishyam, and many more are remake versions of South Indian films. It is needless to say that these are among the blockbuster films.
Navjyot Bandiwadekar is well known for helming projects that reflect great stories. Besides being an influential filmmaker, his insight and eloquent thoughts have also guided us from time to time and sometimes raised very profound questions related to cinema.
Navjyot has proved his par excellence skills by making films, short films ad films and everything in between. The filmmaker's work has also been awarded at several national and international film festivals as well.