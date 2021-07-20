Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani’s love for traveling helps him hunt new locations for shooting

Have you ever watched a film and got that irresistible urge to travel to those beautiful places? From breathtaking views to mind blowing experiences, films are often an inspiration to explore, encouraging movie watchers to recreate the scenes on silver screen for their own retreats and escapades.
Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani also thinks the same way. The filmmaker is one of the renowned names of the film fraternity. In his whole career span, Nicky has travelled to many beautiful places across the world. The producer had recently gone to Kashmir with Luv Sinha for the location hunting of their upcoming next. His excitement about the visit was very much visible in his pictures earlier.
“One of the best parts of being in the showbiz is the opportunity we get to travel to numerous amazing and gorgeous locations. Travelling happens to be one of my favourite hobbies and when it comes to working nothing like it”, said Nicky.
The producer describes his love for travelling and how it is his favourite thing to do. The travelling that comes with work happens to be the best scenario for the terrific producer. Nicky is planning to include more outdoor shoot locations for his upcoming flicks for him and his team. The filmmaker wanted to astonish his audience with beautiful cinematography in his flicks.
On the work front, he has a lot of projects in the bag to go on floors this year.