Filmmaker Raghav Diwan Is the Silverscreen Magician Who Works Without A Wand

Magic comes to those who believe in it and filmmaker Raghav Diwan has imbibed this in his life. He started off as a magician and 3 years into creating magic on stage, he shifted gears to create magic on the silver screen. From on-stage magic shows, Raghav’s life is all about the magic of cinema these days, or to be precise the OTT platforms to some extent.
His Insta bio goes by “MagicianRaghav” and he believes that miracles do happen. It is this confidence that inspires him to direct as well as act in front of the camera. He has literally risen through the ranks of cinema industry and today is a proud maker of 70 short films, most of which are well-acclaimed. Acknowledging his growing stature in the industry, he was also invited to speak at the “Digital Dream Session” of the FIICI Frames 2017, alongside the likes of Ashish Kulkarni, Vivek Kajaria, Paula McGlynn, and Tisca Chopra.
Raghav was born to Mr. Madhusudan and Mrs. Pratibha Diwan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He has a sister, Ms. Pallavi Diwan. Since childhood, he was passionate about creative work, which also included watching movies, of course. On the career front, Raghav had a quite unusual and humble beginning under the guidance of Shri Nafees Hussain. Soon, he was a sought-after magician and started performing at pizza outlets across Bhopal on a regular basis. He continued like this for 3 years and then took the right turn to become an actor in movies.
Once Raghav was confident that he could weave magic even on the silver screen, he decided to don the new hat, that of an actor. In a huge leap of faith, he decided to hone his skills, for which he needed to relocate to Mumbai. After going through his fair share of struggle, which included sleeping on the platform, on an empty stomach, Raghav continued to work, bit-by-bit, towards realizing his dream in the tinsel-town. From his first break with actor Pooja Bhatt, in a promotional music video, Raghav is today a sought-after name on the short film circuit. Ever since his debut web series, “DOORS,” he has been busy making short movies left, right and center.
Raghav’s short film ‘Wallet” even has the unique distinction of being his most-watched work on YouTube with more than a million views. Another great success in his kitty is the short film “Falling in Love, which has won an award as well. Raghav’s passionate journey into filmmaking continues with his own production banner, “Chai Stories,” which produces such quirky topics and relevant content as the following – “Sutta Chhod Na Yaar, Death of an IITian, Oh Shit!”
Being a global citizen at heart, Raghav is currently working in Delhi, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh territories, producing content that suits his target audience as well as his own sensibilities.
What puts Raghav notches above his contemporaries that he has quickly found his niche in the world of films and strengthened his repertoire one by one. Today, he can proudly state that in an individual capacity, he has managed to generate a buzz in the movie business by garnering great returns for investors into his art. He is perhaps one of the few filmmakers to earn his investors 100-120% returns on investment on a regular basis. That has made him a darling of the film circuit in terms of his business acumen.
Raghav has been setting the OTT platforms ablaze by churning out ground-breaking content like “Metamorphosis” a 13-min long short film. The gut-wrenching story revolves around a poor father’s struggle to seek treatment for his terminally ill son. The film not only narrates the helplessness of our healthcare system but also the helplessness of life in face of imminent death. The movie has been showcased on the following platforms so far - 1. Royal Stag Large short film under ‘short film of the week’; 2. Lake View International Film Festival Ludhiana, and; 3. The lift-off session @pinewood studios UK first filmmaker award.
If there is one belief that Raghav swears by, it is “never say never.” He began from a very humble background but slowly and steadily made his way into the world that most of us can only dream of!
If this isn’t motivation personified, what is!