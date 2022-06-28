Find Happiness to Become Successful: Peter Tarr’s Mantra for a Fulfilling Life

Most people believe that success brings happiness when, in fact, it is the other way around. Being successful doesn’t guarantee happiness, but you couldn’t be more successful if you’re happy. According to Peter Tarr, the ultimate goal of life should be to find true happiness. Peter Tarr says that happy people are most likely to be successful.
Peter Tarr’s unique perspective and philosophy challenge everything that has been taught for decades. We always learned, “work first so you can enjoy later.” This is why so many people sacrifice their happiness to find success, believing that success will bring with it the happiness they let go of. However, Peter Tarr says that anyone living by that belief should rethink it.
Peter Tarr explains that happiness is a great driver of performance, but it is often misunderstood. Success usually does not precede happiness. Peter Tarr notes that this is because success is a moving target. Once you achieve a milestone, you move the goalpost further. This means that you will keep postponing happiness until you don’t even remember what you were initially working towards.
“Choosing happiness before success is not reckless or selfish,” says Peter Tarr. “Happiness resulting from success is fleeting, but happiness that leads to success is long-lasting. Therefore, you should focus on creating happiness and finding meaning in your life. This will increase your chances of success and help you lead a fulfilled life.”
For a very long time, happiness has been attached to achievement in our personal and professional lives. Peter Tarr hopes to help people see the importance of cutting those ties and creating happiness as a standalone. However, Peter Tarr notes that the global pandemic has called into question what most people hold dear. Many people have now realized that happiness stands before success in their lives and are making the necessary changes.
If you haven’t caught up to this shift yet, it’s time to get on the bandwagon. “Choose happiness to lead you to success in 2021 and beyond,” concludes Peter Tarr.