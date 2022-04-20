Find perfect partner by matching the right Kundli with expert Astrologer Astro Arun Pandit

Marriage is indeed a very big occasion for any person in their life as it is something that will change their life forever. With your better half joining you in the journey of life, it is quite important to tick all the boxes when selecting a partner, with whom you are going to spend your entire life. Unlike the general public perception, only Love and only Love is not enough when it comes to choosing your better half. Marriage needs perfect compatibility between two people who are about to turn into soul mates. In India, finding the perfect partner is in itself a big task as there is a tradition of matching the Kundli of the boy and the girl that are supposed to get married. For starters, Kundli matching is basically matching the horoscopes of the bride and groom to ascertain whether their married life will be happy and successful.
Through this process, the family from both ends ensures a matching of ashta-koota that considers 36 points among both the horoscopes. The process of Kundli Matching in India has been a tradition that has been followed by a majority of the Indians across the length and breadth of the country. One might argue regarding the science behind the process of Kundali Matching but then a majority of Indians do believe in the science behind the movements of stars and heavenly bodies and their impact on one’s married life. This is one of the primary reasons why Indian parents ask for Kundli of the children who are supposed to get tied in the sacred knot of the wedding.
As per the Vedic Astrological Science, every single planet has an impact on one's journey throughout life which also includes their marriage life. Astrologers study the Kundali in-depth to determine the position of the moon in the natal chart of the bride and groom. Through this, astrologers aim to ensure that the bride or the groom lead a happy and prosperous life post their marriage.
It is not a hidden secret that the divorce rate and the rate of unsuccessful marriages are at an all time high. One might choose to ignore but then here is where the Kundli Matching plays a pivotal role in determining the success of a marriage between a boy and a girl. Through studying Vedic Astrology, astrologers can predict future events and this can help individuals in making a wise decision when it comes to marriage. A well experienced astrologer can help people, a boy or a girl in creating their Kundali as well as matching it with that of their partners to be.