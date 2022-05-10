Find the right path to lead an inspired team, Partho Dasgupta of BARC throws light

Change in the workplace tends to cause uncertainty, worry, and anxiety in both the personnel affected by the change and the executives who are implementing it. Consequently, this has an adverse effect on employee motivation and performance. Motivation is a challenge for almost every team leader since it is an inherent aspect of team building (changing oneself from the inside) rather than an extrinsic part (external rewards). “Unfortunately, some managers still rely on old-school approaches like authority and fear, or they rely on the employees' goodwill to get things done. Take care if you do this. This only works for a short period of time and will eventually tarnish your reputation as a team leader,” says Partho Dasgupta BARC. He adds, “One of the most important aspects to inspiring your team, in my opinion, is to have a leadership style that is employee-focused. There are seven critical actions that can help you become a superb team leader that inspires and motivates your staff, based on first-hand experience leading teams.”
Elaborating on them, Dasgupta says that goal-setting is linked to task performance and is the primary source of intrinsic motivation or motivation driven by a desire to complete the work. Setting explicit, measurable goals leads to increased productivity and improved team performance. Setting clear and quantifiable goals with a timeframe for completion is crucial. This step can help a leader avoid any miscommunications.
Another mantra a leader can follow is empowering people. Openness and the direct involvement of team members in the decision making is another key stage. To assist the team in resolving challenges, provide assistance and stimulate conversation. Rather than bringing the problems to you to address, coach and encourage them to solve them on their own. Delegate additional duties to the team as their confidence, dedication, and competence grow, and let team members make decisions and find solutions to challenges.
The process of defining, developing, and presenting the vision is quite simple. The true issue is inspiring others to follow. “To motivate your team, offer a straightforward, clear, and relevant vision for the future. This isn't a simple task. You're asking people to follow your vision to its conclusion, and some of them could disagree. Don't compel them to follow, instead, show them that the route they're on is the right one. Remember that it is preferable to make a path adjustment than to continue on a path that will not lead you to your intended end goal,” informs Partho Dasgupta BARC. Additionally, Mr. Partho Dasgupta says, “Accept accountability for your actions. Hearing you admit you made a mistake rather than forcing your team to attain a bad goal can provide a learning opportunity for your team. It’s important for leaders to be credible, trustworthy, and believable.
And lastly, increased responsibility has traditionally been utilised by leaders to motivate employees. While this technique may still be valid, performance is greatly enhanced when a leader can assist in the professional growth and development of their people. They must devote more time to mentoring or guiding the growth and development of their employees. Members of a team who are aligned with its mission face a challenge in their job and have a strong sense of belonging and value. The team will be inspired and driven, and they will take ownership of their actions.
While concluding, Partho Dasgupta, the former CEO of BARC says, “Go forth and motivate your team. That’s the success mantra I’ve always followed.”