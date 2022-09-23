First-Rate Tokens That Could Drive the Metaverse: Moshnake, Solana, and Polkadot

The Metaverse is the zenith of the internet world, where decentralization is a key feature. Consequently, crypto tokens that support scalable decentralized platforms, such as Moshnake (MSH), Solana (SOL), and Polkadot (DOT), are among the leading currencies that could power the Metaverse.
These tokens support several activities and features of the Metaverse, such as play-to-earn games, decentralized applications, decentralized finance, NFTs, and other digital assets.
In this article, we will discuss how these three tokens could drive the Metaverse, the future of the internet.
Moshnake - The Mobile Phenomenon Brought To Blockchain
Moshnake (MSH) is a unique gaming platform built on the BNB Smart Chain. Its uniqueness stems from its combining the all-time classic Snake game with new metaverse features, such as the play-to-earn model and NFTs. Thus, Moshnake (MSH) will attract both old-time and younger gamers to its platform.
Unlike the former Snake game, where players could only play with the environment (PVE), Moshnake (MSH) players can choose to team up with their friends and battle each other.
The platform also incorporates NFTs—in the form of treasures and boosts placed around the environment—as rewards or different snake traits which a player's snake can feed on.
The Moshnake (MSH) ecosystem functions using two BEP-20 native tokens, the Moshnake token (MSH) and the Venom token (VEN). While the VEN token is the in-game token used in the Moshnake marketplace, the MSH token serves as the governance token for the Moshnake community.
Solana - One Of The Quickest Blockchains Around
Solana (SOL) is a decentralized open-source protocol, like the Ethereum blockchain, that supports the deployment of dApps, DeFi protocols, NFT projects, and minting NFTs.
However, unlike Ethereum (ETH), the Solana (SOL) blockchain operates with a combined proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-history (PoH) consensus mechanism. This unique feature is responsible for its network's high speed, processing about 50,000 transactions per second, compared to Ethereum's 15 or fewer in the same period.
Due to Solana's (SOL) high transaction speeds, network congestion and fees remain low. Therefore, developers hope to leverage its high speeds and low fees to build decentralized metaverse-based applications that would succeed in the Metaverse.
Solana's native cryptocurrency is the SOL token. It is used to pay for network and transaction fees on the blockchain. Users can stake the SOL to earn staking rewards. Token holders also expect that SOL will give them the right to vote in future upgrades.
Thanks to its large user base, SOL is available on major listed exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.
Polkadot - Unique Parachain Technology
Polkadot (DOT) is another open-source blockchain platform as well as a cryptocurrency. Its multichain protocol facilitates interoperability, enabling users on different networks to securely and effectively communicate and transact without intermediaries.
This interoperability enables Polkadot (DOT) to provide a layer-0 base for a decentralized web (Web3). In addition, Polkadot (DOT) can update its underlying code based on the wishes of its token holder community, thereby avoiding forking.
The Polkadot native token, DOT, has three major functions, which it lists out as bonding tokens to connect parachains, staking for operations and security, and network governance.
Though the Metaverse is still in its growing phase, it is garnering a massive following from both tech and crypto-based companies.
As such, crypto tokens that favor decentralization, like Moshnake (MSH), Solana (SOL), and Polkadot (DOT), present untapped opportunities that can further drive the Metaverse.
