First time loan applicant? Read this first

As a first time personal loan applicant, you are a little confused about the process, which documents you must submit, how long it takes for the money to come…read on for more clarity:
* Credit score is important – but it depends on the lending app.
Every lending institution checks an applicant’s credit score before processing the loan request. Whether it is a secured product like a home loan or an unsecured one like a small online personal loan, the credit score often swings the balance between approval and rejection of the application. Lately, however, younger professionals have gravitated towards smartphone-based lending apps that offer a digital interface for the loan product – apply online and get the money disbursed to your account in a few hours. Leading apps do check the credit score, but they are quite flexible about lending even to those who have low scores. You could have a low score because you have never applied for institutional funding before. However, the app still performs strict background and income checks before approving the loan.
* You have a certain loan eligibility.
Most first-time applicants are unaware of the fact that they cannot get as much loan amount as they want – for instance, you may want Rs 7 lakh as loan, but you may not necessarily be able to get the amount. This is due to a factor known as ‘personal loan eligibility’. It is a number decided by one’s age, income, credit score and repayment ability. You cannot get more loan money than your eligibility. You can check your loan eligibility online on the loan app to know exactly how much money you can get. Knowing the eligibility helps you plan how to use the money, and to look for backup revenue sources in case you fall short of your target.
* The online small loan can be used for anything you can think of.
Unlike secured loans (such as home loans) where one must furnish a reason for applying for the loan and/or even collateral before borrowing the money, you do not need to explain why you need to borrow a personal loan. The lending institution does not concern itself with why you require the money; it checks your financial and personal information and disburses the amount without further ado. This gives you the liberty to use the loan money for whatever purpose seems suitable to you. Thus, you could use it to pay your child’s fees, or to buy a set of kitchen appliances, or do a house remodel, or even plan a foreign holiday. Thus, the personal loan is an all-encompassing that can be used for both emergent and non-emergent needs.
* The best lending apps are better during emergencies.
Though personal loans are generally disbursed faster than other loans, there may still be delays in checking documents and verifying personal details. This is not ideal when you want the money for an emergency, such as an urgent medical or financial need. If you are applying for the loan to meet an emergency, it is best to do so using a good lending app. Loan apps are faster in terms of loan approval and disbursal; from the time your documents are submitted, you can expect to get the approval and disbursal in just a few hours. They have personal loans for salaried as well as self-employed individuals.
* Your documents must be correctly filed.
The lending app lists the documents you must submit with your application. On your part, you can self-attest them and keep the set ready to be picked up from your home and submitted to the app office. However, do take care to check your documents set: all the information in it must be updated and correct. Any wrong or falsified data will result in the application being flagged or even rejected.
How to get a personal loan
You can apply for the personal loan on the lending app after checking your eligibility, potential monthly EMI amount, loan interest rates, processing fees, repayment terms, etc. Once approved, the loan is disbursed to your savings account and you can withdraw it immediately for your needs.