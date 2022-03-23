Fitted bedsheets: All you need to know about buying and using them

Lately, the term ‘fitted bedsheets’ has slipped into common parlance, and many households are investing in them. But what are they, should you buy them? Let’s find out.
What are fitted bedsheets?
Fitted bedsheets are also meant for the mattress, just like flat sheets. However, they differ fundamentally from the latter since they have elasticated edges . The sheet is simply snapped around the mattress edges and it remains under the mattress and your body as you sleep. In contrast, a flat sheet is simply tucked under the mattress on all sides.
Are they better than flat sheets?
Fitted sheets offer ease of use and eliminate the effort and time required to make the bed. Indeed, anybody can make the bed with a fitted sheet. That is not to say that they are better or worse than flat sheets, but do consider some benefits of using them:
• If the elastic is of good quality and stitched properly into the sheet edges, then the sheet does not come off despite regular use
• A fitted sheet bought to the mattress’s exact dimensions does not require you to make the bed regularly, since it simply stays in place
• It can be washed and maintained just like any other bedsheet. No special care or remedial measures are required
• It can be used over a mattress protector
Most people are unable to figure out how to make the bed with a fitted sheet, but this factor is eliminated with practice and figuring out the sheet size. There may also besome difficulty in storing the sheet since it does not fold into crisp squares or rectangles with defined corners. However, these are minor niggles compared to the ease and convenience that the fitted sheet provides.
What material are they made of?
Just like flat sheets, you can have fitted cotton bedsheets, or satin, silk, cotton-poly blend, or other materials. The material used depends on the brand that manufactures the bedding.
How to buy the best ones
You can find fitted bedsheets on every major e-commerce portal. You can even get low prices and good discounts on them. However, just like you would buy a good quality flat cotton bedsheet from a reputed brand, so should you invest the same care in buying a fitted sheet online:
• Select a leading bed linen company. Leading brands have the best combination of a range of products, soft and comfortable material, easy to maintain products and good pricing.
• Buy cotton bedsheets. Cotton is a versatile material for bedding, and it lends itself well to a variety of sizes, designs, colours, and frequency of usage. It does not overheat by trapping body heat inside it, so you do not feel hot and uncomfortable during sleep. Besides, they are easy to wash, and they dry quickly, based on weather and drying conditions. Good quality cotton sheets do not pill easily, and their colours remain bright even after years of use.
• Check its size. The most important factor when buying fitted bedsheets is its size. If the bedsheet is not the exact size of the mattress, then it does not function as precisely as it should. For example, if the sheet is smaller, it will not snap over one or more sides of the mattress. If it is larger, it will snap over the sides, but it will remain loose and might even come out from under the mattress over a period. When buying this type of bedsheet, take care to measure your mattress precisely before you place your order. This is important if you have a mattress of a custom size, so you must pick a brand that offers custom sizes in fitted sheets.
• Buy a new mattress. While you’re browsing for new bedsheets, do examine your mattress with a critical eye. Has it become lumpy or saggy? Has it become compressed with use, and does not offer adequate support? A lumpy mattress without adequate shoulder, lumbar and hip support can cause a variety of body aches and pains over the long run. While you’re rehauling your bedsheets, you could consider buying a new memory foam or high-density foam mattress from a leading brand for the best sleep.
How often should you buy new sheets?
The frequency of buying new bedding, from sheets to comforters, depends on the frequency of use, how often you wash it, how carefully the bedding is dried, quality of the bedding, etc. Usually, good quality cotton bedsheets do not require replacement for about five to seven years with regular use, provided they are washed regularly in cold water and detergent, and never subjected to bleach or dry cleaning.
There you have it – our guide to buying and using fitted bedsheets. We hope this information was useful in helping you make the right choice.
