Five free insurance covers you didn’t know about

Did you know that you are probably insured for an accidental death benefit of about a Crore? Yes, you read that right, 1 Crore.
During our research on death benefit insurance policies, one of our interns stumbled upon the fact and since we were as perplexed as you, we thought of bringing in the expert. Our discussion with Mr. Susheel Agarwal, Founder & Director, of Ethika Insurance Brokers, brought about some interesting facts. Read on to know more.
1. Debit/ Credit cards with insurance cover
Most cards ensure the cardholder. The insurance cover may range from life, accidental losses, health reimbursements and/ or travel insurance. The sum insured may range from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,00,00,000. The insurance cover remains active as long as the card is being used, and a claim should there occur should be reported to the bank within the specified period.
The HDFC Regalia credit card, for example, provides an air accident insurance cover of Rs. 1,00,00,000, emergency medical expenses of Rs. 15,00,000 during international travel, and a lost card liability cover of up to Rs. 9,00,000.
SBI debit cards provide insurance for the accidental death of up to Rs. 20,00,000 and a purchase protection cover for loss of goods purchased using the card for up to Rs. 1,00,000.
2. Insurance cover for LPG cylinder explosions
Every LPG consumer in India is exposed to the risk of an unexpected gas cylinder burst. Such explosions cause considerable damage to life and property. Did you know that if you are using a Gas Cylinder, you are insured for damages that might be caused by an explosion? The Indian oil marketing companies (HPCL, BPCL, and Indian Oil) as well as the distributing agencies, have public liability insurance, also known as third-party liability insurance, to indemnify the losses caused by gas explosions. Apart from coverage for legal liability costs, medical expenses and property damage, this policy provides compensation for accidental death to the consumer, provided that the losses are caused directly by the gas explosion.
To claim compensation, the consumer has to intimate the distributor who, in turn, will inform the oil company and the insurance company to initiate the claim process.
3. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
Touted as one of the largest financial inclusion programs in the world, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana provides easy access to financial services for the citizens of the country. Under this scheme, each bank account-holder is issued a free RuPay debit card that provides insurance for accidental death and total disability of up to Rs. 2,00,000.
To report a claim, a customer can submit the claim documents to their bank branch which then informs the insurance company.
4. Travel tickets with insurance
The tickets that we buy for our journeys, whether by air or railways also have insurance coverage. Flight tickets often have built-in travel insurance that covers flight delays, loss of baggage, hospitalization and accidental injury and death, among others. The IRCTC, at 35 paise, offers an optional travel insurance cover for death, disability, and hospitalization arising out of rail accidents. Many bus services also have tie-ups with insurance companies to provide travel insurance to their passengers. The covers provided differ with each service provider, so it is important to go through the terms to understand if you’re adequately protected.
5. Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI)
EDLI is a scheme provided for all organizations that are registered with the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). It is an automatic life insurance cover and applies to all salaried employees of the private sector. Under this scheme, the employees are eligible for a maximum death benefit of Rs. 7,00,000 and no additional cost in the way of premium is to be borne by the employee apart from the regular contribution towards the EPF.
Most of these are covers that the service provider buys as a value-added service for the consumer. The best aspect about these covers is that you aren’t paying for them. The service provider buys the cover for the group of customers at large. All of the insurance covers mentioned are built-in and automatically insure you as soon as you purchase the product or subscribe to the service.
It is however important to remember that built-in insurance may not offer the same protection as a standalone policy. It would therefore be prudent to go through the terms thoroughly to analyze if the covers are adequate and take additional insurance, if required, to avoid underinsurance.
As Susheel puts it “Think of this as an additional coverage that you have but don’t need”.