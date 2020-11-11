Fixed Deposit, Gold or Equity - Where should you invest this Diwali?

Ensuring a financially secure future involves making the right investment choices today. And with Diwali just around the corner, you couldn’t have asked for a more auspicious time to get started. It is a generally held belief that investments made during the festive season provide better returns.
So, where do you start? With a plethora of investment options, you are literally spoilt for choice. From fixed income instruments like fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposits (RD) to more traditional instruments like gold, your options are innumerable. But which investment vehicle is right for your needs? After all, making the right investment today could mean the difference between reaping a higher return to none. To find the answers to these questions, we look at three popular investment vehicles: gold, equity, and fixed deposits.
Equity
Before investing in equity, it is important to determine if you can handle risks, and if you’re prepared to see your investments go through highs and lows. Your response could determine if you should invest in equities over other low-risk vehicles. It is also important to keep in mind the present market volatilities. Since equities are linked to market variances, past and present turbulences in the market make investments in equities a challenging proposition.
For example, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automobiles, infrastructure, and consumer durable sectors are observing a slow churn this year-round. The period between 17 January, 2020 to 27 March, 2020 saw the SENSEX lose 12,129.75 points. This trend looks like it's going to get a lot worse, before it gets significantly better.
If you are new to equity investments, it would be wise to familiarize yourself with specific terms such as indices, margins, share prices, and more. Additionally, it’s extremely important to understand the business that you are buying equity into. What is it involved in? How well have they fared in the past, and what is their scope for future growth? These are all pertinent questions that will indicate how far your investment goes.
Fixed Deposit
If you are looking for a hassle-free investment with the added benefit of great returns and the prospect of not having to deal with market risks, fixed deposit schemes are perfect for you. Make sure to look for an NBFC who is trusted, and guarantees good returns over the course of the FD tenure. Bajaj Finance fixed deposit schemes offer interest rates up to 6.85%. The interest rates vary across age groups, with seniors getting the best rates, thanks to a 0.25% rate boost.
The table below shows fixed deposit interest rates and the return on investment for a Bajaj Finance fixed deposit scheme effective November 2020, for an investment period of 3 years.
|Fixed Deposit Type
|Investment Amount (Rs.)
|Interest %
|Interest Earned (Rs.)
|Maturity Amount (Rs.)
|Senior Citizens
|250,000
|6.85%
|54,975
|3,04,975
|Non-Senior Investing Online
|250,000
|6.70%
|53,692
|3,03,692
|Non-Senior Investing Offline
|250,000
|6.60%
|52,839
|3,02,839
Note: Interest calculated for a 36-month tenure
What’s more, Bajaj Finance fixed deposits schemes have an option to get periodic returns that can supplement your income in times of need. This is ideal, especially for senior citizens looking for timely payments post-retirement. Below is a table with returns for varying payout frequencies.
|Initial Deposit (Rs.)
|Tenure (in years)
|Payout Frequency
|Interest rate (in %)
|Interest payout (Rs.)
|250,000
|5
|Monthly
|6.64%
|1,383
|250,000
|5
|Quarterly
|6.69%
|4,181
|250,000
|5
|Half Yearly
|6.74%
|8,425
|250,000
|5
|Yearly
|6.85%
|17,125
Note: ROI in the above calculator may vary upto 4 bps with the actual rates offered
These returns can be determined beforehand using FD return calculator, which can help you know your maturity amount, maturity date and also the payout amount.
Gold
Gold has traditionally been a popular investment option during Diwali. Buying gold is considered auspicious, with people waiting for the whole year to buy god around this time. Experts also suggest that 10-15% of the total investment portfolio should be allocated towards gold or gold funds like ETFs. The biggest advantage of gold is the ease of liquidity that it offers. For investors looking for a quick buy-in, gold can offer a level of liquidity, unlike other investment vehicles. However, unlike fixed deposit plans, the returns on gold will largely depend on market influences.
The year 2020 has seen the value of gold fluctuate a great deal. The table below shows the gold price trend over the last 4 months.
|Month
|24 Karat Gold (Rs. 10/gm)
|Percentage Change
|July-2020
|48,260.00
|-10.47 %
|August-2020
|53,506.00
|4.14 %
|September-2020
|51,343.00
|2.30 %
|October-2020
|50,592.00
|-0.08 %
It is also important to keep in mind that investing in gold attracts a number of charges. This is especially true for physical gold, which levies a 5-20% making charge. However, at the time of liquidity, only the cost of the gold is valued, without accounting for the making changes. This means that the value will see a reduction from when you originally bought the finished gold.
Given the turbulent market trends and the impending risks, a fixed deposit scheme is arguably the most reliable investment avenue. If you are thinking about starting your investment journey, or want to make an investment this Diwali, you should look no further than the Bajaj Finance fixed deposit scheme. With assured returns, and the safety and reliability of timely payments, investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD scheme will be the perfect Diwali gift you can give yourself and your loved ones, while also securing your family’s financial future.