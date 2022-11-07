Fixing a Toxic Relationship: 4 Quick Tips

One key factor that determines if a toxic relationship should be saved or let go is when both parties agree to alter their ways. The probability is narrow for the relationship to mend ways if only one partner invests efforts to build healthy patterns.
Most times, toxic relationships are the outcome of long-standing issues that haven't been discussed or resolved. Couples that are willing to repair a toxic relationship must understand that the process requires time. Due diligence and patience are important for the best result.
This guide offers you quick tips for effectively saving a toxic relationship. Keep reading.
How to Fix a Toxic Relationship
It's possible to fix a toxic relationship if both partners are willing to put in some work. Here are a few tips for you.
Examine if the toxic relationship can be fixed
As a couple, you can heal and repair a toxic relationship. The fact is, all toxicity is not created equal. They vary as well as come in different degrees of intensity.
Assessing if a damaged relationship can be fixed will help you see possibilities for a realistic outcome. A relationship that leads to violence or abuse is not worth fixing. This type of relationship is beyond repair. Don't waste your time and effort.
Also, should one of the partners refuse to do the inner work required to eliminate the toxicity, progress can't be made. Leave that relationship.
Don't play the blame game
Your relationship will improve if you resist the blame game. Focusing on understanding each other goes a long way toward fixing a toxic relationship. More comfort in a relationship comes when you learn more about each other.
Always communicate your boundaries. Each partner also needs to decide, upfront, what they need from a relationship. These solve several conflicts that may cause toxicity.
Time is everything
You should try to take some time off. Distancing yourself from your partner is important. It's an effective way to fix a toxic relationship. You have assessed whether you can fix the broken relationship. Perhaps, there is still hope for the future. The next smart move is to take some time off from the toxic relationship.
Let go without making any contact with your partner. Also, you will be able to take a break from the toxicity. That's the proper way to reset a relationship.
Keep investing in yourself
Prioritize your needs, desires, and expectations if you want to reverse toxic behavior. During the time you and your partner are apart in the relationship, try to focus on yourself.
Investing in yourself is essential. Should you later decide to reconnect, you would have become a better and more valuable person. Focus on yourself for six to twelve months. That's how you break out of your previous unhealthy patterns.
Conclusion
A toxic relationship affects the mental health of a victim. While some can be repaired, some toxic relationships need to be avoided. After assessing the level of toxicity in your relationship and both of you decide that it can be fixed, then work on it. Refrain from playing the blame game. Give it time and keep working on yourself. Fixing a toxic relationship is achievable.
