Floating Man of India Takes Kashmir’s Tourism To Next Level

January 19: Kashmir-based, Atlas Event Management company’s Director and Creative Head, Aamir Farooq has taken Kashmir’s tourism to the next level. Aamir Farooq, now popularly being referred to as the Floating Man Of India, is the main mastermind behind it all.
Now considered amongst the leading events and exhibits firms in India, the Atlas Event Management company has been empowering with complete event infrastructure solutions and services from the past decade. From successfully conducting events for the government departments to NGOs, their internationally designed and standardized events have made them the biggest event management company in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
During Jammu and Kashmir’s prestigious tourism week last October, the company’s Director, Aamir Farooq decided to take tourism in Kashmir to the very next level. By launching Asia’s first open-air floating cinema during the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. This innovative move, which was only one component of the whole event Aamir planned, became the event’s centre of attraction.
“The Floating Cinema concept has been appreciated by the Government authorities every now and then. The national and international media covered the complete event. Such great appreciation and applause from the Government, including the national and international audiences and event management enthusiasts, were unanticipated”, says Aamir Farooq, better known as the Floating Man Of India.
Born and brought up in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, Aamir has never believed in the limitations or stereotypes. He is an engineering graduate from the Peoples Friendship University, Moscow. Popularly recognized as the Floating Man Of India, he has been storming his clients and audiences with new and innovative event concepts since 2013.
What makes Aamir’s company unique is surely their Floating Cinema concept. No doubt, they have hosted several successful tourism, corporate, private, and social events. Their unique selling proposition or USP has been their Floating Cinema Concept.
In conversation with the MD, Mr. Aamir Farooq, he shared, “The Floating Cinema has been his brainchild for a while now. I have been working on the project since April 2021. The project finally got approved by the Ministry in October 2021. We have also been successful in getting the copyrights for Floating Cinema.”
The company chose to have the Floating Cinema concept done because of the numerous advisories in Kashmir. The main aim of having the event hosted in Kashmir was to help the advisories get rectified by the various foreign ministries.
In the near future, the company plans to take its event management operations, especially its Floating Cinema concept, to the next level. “We are planning for a 7 famous lakes tour across India wherein we will make the floating cinema event a reality. We will also be showcasing various Jammu & Kashmir’s traditional arts, crafts, and cultures in association with various Government departments,” adds Mr. Aamir.
Presently, they are welcoming people for franchising their floating cinema concept to get it to more parts of India. It will soon be seen in Rajasthan and has seen some interests from states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttarakhand to start it there.
Follow them at:
https://www.instagram.com/atlaseventz/
https://www.instagram.com/aamirfarooqofficial/