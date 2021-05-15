For Covid Ravaged India, Inkxpert Procures 200 Oxygen Cylinders; Distributes Food to Poor Orphans Under its 'Inspire In Ink' Campaign

India has witnessed a substantial peak in Coronavirus infections during the recent times. The surge in cases began around mid-March. The rapid upswing since paved path for The Second Wave. Presently, the future implications of the virus and when it will recede is uncertain. As of May 14, India has continued to lose over 4000 lives to the virus third day in a row. Although, the lockdowns have helped in dwindling the number of cases, there’s a long battle still to be fought. Under ‘Inspire In Ink’ campaign, Inkxpert has procured 200 oxygen cylinders in its attempt to help the masses affected by the ill-effects of the virus.
Inkxpert, as a versatile marketing communications company produces abundance of quality content. It commits to contribute 20% of its profits for the education of poverty-stricken children under its ‘Inspire In Ink’ campaign. Keeping the present situation in mind, Inkxpert decided to expand the horizons of the campaign. Inkxpert brought under its campaign, procurement of oxygen and distribution of food to underprivileged orphans. Due to the recent rise in cases, India has observed a soaring oxygen demand.
India’s healthcare system is at its breaking point. The reason being umpteen critically sick patients are unable to secure hospital beds and the most critical oxygen for survival. Oxygen drain is posing itself as a tremendous dilemma as it is vital for the infected. Hospitals are frantic as there is a desperate need for oxygen. Oxygen being produced for industrial purpose in being converted for medical purpose and used to meet the demands as well. At present, the number of active covid cases across India is 37 lakhs. Only 4.03% of this population needs oxygen support. However, even such a small fraction of the current active cases is a very significant number. This is why the country is suffering from an extensive oxygen deficit.
With every passing siren of ambulance, we’re reminded of the verge of catastrophe we humans are standing by. Every time, we switch on the television or receive a call we’re yet reminded of another woe that the virus has caused. Lockdowns have led to some relief to the urban population. However, the rural and underprivileged population still continue to suffer to the same degree. In such times, Inkxpert is doing its part by supplying 200 oxygen cylinders. This is done in an attempt to meet the medical oxygen requirement of patients in Bengaluru amid the devastating second wave.
The obstacle does not end just here. The poor and orphans are the ones to suffer a lot more at the hands of this virus. Not only are they more vulnerable, they also are running short on food, medicines and basic amenities. It is heart-wrenching to see these people suffer. Inkxpert has decided to distribute food to orphans at this time. There has been rising food insecurity with this pandemic. A developing country like India is having a hard time fighting all the downfalls that the virus brings with it. With hunger rising, active efforts are being made by Inkxpert to reduce the adversities for the orphans. With very little help being directed towards the poor orphans at this time, they continue to struggle. They struggle for necessities to survive like milk, rice, sugar, and so forth.
Inkxpert is making an active effort to direct resources to buy food for these poor orphans under its ‘Inspire In Ink’ campaign. This is done keeping in mind that the underprivileged orphans and their suffering is going highly unnoticed during these adverse times. As quoted by Brooke Randolph, ‘Children without families are the most vulnerable people in the world’. Orphans are a part of society just like everyone else. They grow up to be citizens of our society. They just like every other human are our future doctors, engineers, teachers, lawyers, and a vast variety of other professionals. However, when not provided sufficient support may never get to reach that stage which they equally deserve. Inkxpert is making a considerable amount of effort to contribute to this section. As sometimes, something can mean everything to someone who has nothing.