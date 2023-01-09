FortBite Reviews - Proven Ingredients That Work or Fake Results Hype? (2023 Update)

Maintaining good oral health is vital for overall health and well-being. Poor oral health has been linked to conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.
There are several reasons why oral and dental erosion occurs. It could be due to poor oral hygiene, sugary or acidic drinks, smoking, etc. Once the enamel on your teeth starts eroding, it becomes more vulnerable to cavities and other problems.
To maintain healthy teeth and gums, it is important to brush twice a day, floss regularly, and use mouthwash. It will help if you avoid sugary or acidic drinks, smoking, etc. If you have any existing oral health problems, you should consult a dentist and get them treated as soon as possible.
You can also take dental supplements containing fluoride and other minerals that help strengthen the teeth and prevent cavities. One such oral and dental supplement is FortBite.
Very recently, a study published by the Faculty of Health Sciences, The University of Adelaide, Australia, has found that ‘silent reflux causes stubborn cavities inside your mouth.’ So what is silent reflux? Apparently, when we sleep in a horizontal position, our stomach acid makes its way to our mouth and causes enamel erosion.
Silent reflux is something that you cannot get rid of completely, but an oral supplement like FortBite can help you protect your teeth and gums from your stomach acid. The FortBite supplement is composed of all-natural ingredients which are meant to keep your mouth healthy, so it is free of risk and can be used by one and all.
To gain a better understanding of this supplement, we will discuss its benefits, ingredients and some other things but before getting into the in-depth Fortbite review, let’s get an overview of the product.
Product Overview
Product Name
FortBite
Product Category
Dental Supplement
Product Form
Powder
Product Description
FortBite is a unique dental supplement that deals with ‘silent reflux’ or stomach acid, which tends to destroy your teeth and gums.
Ingredients In The Product
- Kaolin clay
- Bentonite clay
- Calcium carbonate
- Xylitol
- Ceylon cinnamon powder
- Clove powder
- Peppermint extract
- Ginger powder
- Myrrh
- Lemon peel powder
- Stevia
Pricing
- Basic package, containing 1 jar of FortBite, priced at $69
- Good value package, containing 3 jars of FortBite, costing $59/bottle. The total price is $177.
- Most popular, containing 6 jars of FortBite, priced at $49/bottle. The total price is $294.
Money-Back Guarantee
60-day 100% money-back guarantee
Official Website
Click here to visit the website
What Is The FortBite Oral Supplement?
FortBite teeth and gum supplement is a special herbal combination full of nutrients to promote dental health. With the organic and herbal ingredients in this oral care powder, your gums and teeth will receive the nourishment they need to grow properly and stay cavity-free.
Each additional ingredient in FortBite has a particular feature that will target the underlying cause of dental erosion, bleeding gums, tooth decay, and some inflamed gum symptoms. The effect of the FortBite supplement is long-lasting, so with daily use, you can gain and keep a healthier mouth for years to come.
FortBite can help you improve the condition of your teeth, but it cannot completely replace brushing, tongue cleaning, and flossing. Due to its dependable benefits for mouth health, FortBite has been a client favorite in the market since its release.
Herbs, minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and essential oils are all included in this all-natural dental care blend. Additionally, the combination of all these wonderful components offers a comprehensive approach to optimal oral health.
FortBite's components are proven to have beneficial interactions with your teeth and gums. This potent antioxidant concoction whitens your teeth and wards off potential dental and gum issues in the future.
Scientific Evidence Behind The Efficacy Of FortBite
The ingredients used in FortBite are not new, the percentage in which they have been added in the dental supplement is, however, revolutionary, and this is what makes the FortBite dental supplement unique. Let’s look at what science has to say about the efficacy of the ingredients and nutrients used in FortBite.
Kaolin Clay, a prime ingredient of FortBite, is known to be a natural bleaching agent that can help you achieve whiter teeth. A scientific article by Murphy Dentistry gives us an insight into how the calcium, minerals, zinc, and antioxidants in kaolin clay get rid of cavity-causing bacteria, bad breath, and other dental problems.
In one study, researchers divided participants into three groups: One group was given a placebo; another took 500 milligrams of bentonite clay per day, and the third took 1 gram of bentonite clay daily. After four weeks, all three groups saw improvements in their oral hygiene.
In one study, researchers divided 60 adults with gingivitis into three groups: One group was given a placebo, another got a gel containing 0.2% myrrh extract, and the third received a gel containing 0.5% myrrh extract. After four days, the myrrh group saw a significant reduction in plaque compared to the placebo group.
Another prime ingredient used in FortBite is calcium carbonate. Calcium is essential for building stronger bones and teeth, so a supplement with calcium carbonate will, beyond doubt, enhance your oral health. Scientific data has found that calcium carbonate helps prevent enamel demineralization or the rapid loss of minerals from your tooth’s enamel.
These minerals are primarily responsible for making your teeth appear whiter and shinier. They also prevent the attack of bacteria from sugar-based and acidic food. Hence, saving these minerals from being eroded is vital.
Last but not least, peppermint extract in the FortBite oral supplement helps prevent and cure toothaches and bleeding gums. Peppermint has been used as an oral care product since ancient times- this natural ingredient keeps bad breath and the growth of harmful bacteria under check.
What Are The Ingredients Used In FortBite Dental Health Supplement?
Let us have an overview of the ingredients used in FortBite:
Xylitol
Xylitol is a natural sweetener made by the human body from xylan, an insoluble fiber found in many fruits and vegetables. When ingested, xylitol passes through your digestive system without being absorbed into your bloodstream. This means it doesn't cause blood-sugar spikes or insulin surges as other sugars do. In fact, studies have shown that xylitol can reduce tooth decay by up to 50 percent!
It works by slowing down the growth of bacteria on teeth, which prevents cavities. Xylitol also has been shown to help prevent gum disease and may even be able to kill some types of harmful oral bacteria.
Researchers gave rats a diet containing either sucrose (table sugar) or xylitol for two weeks. They then examined their teeth under a microscope. The results showed that the rats fed the xylitol diet had significantly fewer cavities than the ones who ate the sugary diet.
Myrrh
The ancient Egyptians used myrrh as a mouthwash and gargle for thousands of years. Myrrh contains salicylic acid, which kills germs and reduces inflammation. It's also antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral.
Myrrh works by killing off bad bacteria and fungi in your mouth. It also soothes inflamed gums and freshens breath.
Cinnamon
Cinnamon is known for its ability to fight off cold viruses and bacteria. And research shows that cinnamon extracts are effective at killing certain strains of Streptococcus mutans, the bacterium responsible for most cases of tooth decay.
Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde, a compound that acts as an antimicrobial agent. Cinnamaldehyde has been shown to work better than chlorhexidine gluconate, a common ingredient in mouthwashes.
When you chew cinnamon sticks, the heat breaks down the cell walls of the fruit, releasing the active ingredients.
Bentonite Clay
Bentonite clay is a naturally occurring mineral that absorbs toxins and heavy metals from the body. It’s often recommended as a detoxifying supplement because it binds with toxic substances and carries them out of the body.
Studies show that bentonite clay can remove plaque and tartar from teeth. It’s also beneficial for people suffering from periodontal disease, gingivitis, and halitosis (bad breath).
Kaolin Clay
Kaolin clay is another type of clay that has been used for centuries to cleanse the body. Kaolin clay is composed of aluminum silicate, which makes it absorbent and easy to digest.
In addition to removing toxins from the body, kaolin clay improves oral hygiene by helping to keep teeth free of plaque and tartar. Studies suggest that it may also help strengthen bones and treat arthritis.
What Oral Benefits Does The FortBite Oral Care Supplement Provide?
The proposed benefits of the FortBite supplement are multiple. It provides your teeth and gums with the protection they need while ensuring that these effects are long-lasting. Let’s take a quick look at the benefits of this dental supplement.
Reduces Plaque Buildup
The FortBite supplement has impressive effects in removing the buildup of plaque on your teeth. The cinnamon extract in this supplement ensures that your gums are healthy and gets rid of any bacteria that can cause a tooth cavity later.
Whitens Your Teeth
With the help of kaolin clay and peppermint, the FortBite supplement helps whiten your teeth and improves the appearance of your smile.
Moreover, the supplement's nutrients help preserve the minerals on your enamel to keep your teeth shinier.
Reduces Inflammation And Promotes Healthy Digestion
The product has clove powder, which has been used since ancient times to reduce inflammation of the gums. Clove also aids in promoting healthy digestion by enhancing your gut microbiome.
Gives You A Fresh Breath
With peppermint extract, the FortBite helps you freshen your breath and reduce the growth of bacteria around your teeth.
What Do The Customers Have To Say About FortBite- Real Customer Reviews?
The official website has a few customer reviews which talk about the several oral benefits provided by FortBite. The dental supplement is gaining sincere popularity with its services. Let’s look at some of these reviews to understand how the supplement is helping people.
Mary Stevenson from the USA reviews, “I was terrified. My teeth were so bad that I was sure by the time I turned 55, I would be toothless. My teeth are now stronger; I can eat whatever I want without fearing that I might lose a tooth, and I can smile with confidence.”
Robert Maddison from Wyoming says in his FortBite review, “I had bleeding gums, awful breath, black cavities, and brown stains on my teeth. No matter what toothpaste, mouthwash, and dental floss I tried, things were getting worse. Look at my teeth now! Still can’t believe it worked that fast.”
Another customer says, “3 months ago, it would have been impossible for me to take a bite from an apple without risking a tooth falling out. Now I eat whatever I want and even chew on ice. I know I should not do that, but this is how strong I feel my teeth are now. No pain, no bleeding gums, no more crumbling teeth.”
Pricing Of The FortBite Oral Supplement
The official website is the best place to buy the FortBite oral supplement, and the manufacturers are providing their customers with three packages of the supplement to choose from.
- Basic package, containing 1 jar of FortBite, priced at $69
- Good value package, containing 3 jars of FortBite, costing $59/bottle. The total price is $177.
- Most popular, containing 6 jars of FortBite, priced at $49/bottle. The total price is $294.
It's worth mentioning here that buying the supplement from any other app or website other than the main website can lead to receiving fake, pirated, and even pre-used products.
The good value and the most popular package will come with free shipping, and the payment can be made through a credit card or PayPal. These two packages also have two bonus products, free of charge, to assist you on your dental health journey.
Bonus 1- How To Deep Clean Your Teeth Better Than The Dentist
This bonus product is a step-by-step guidebook to deep cleaning your teeth just how you prefer it at the dentist.
The dentist's dental cleaning is not only pricey but also excruciatingly uncomfortable.
In addition, your gums will take a long time to recover from this invasive dental procedure. So you can now learn to clean your teeth at home with simple natural ingredients.
Bonus 2- Perfect Digestion No Matter What You Eat
The second bonus product is again a guidebook to help you improve your digestion in the long run.
Managing stomach pain, bloating, and acid reflux can be very challenging. This manual won't just instruct you on a very soothing lower-belly massage, which improves digestion by 56%, but it will also provide you with beneficial information about simple maintenance of your stomach without regard to how much you consume.
Does FortBite Have A Money-Back Guarantee?
The official website provides a 60-day money-back guarantee to its customers. This essentially means that you can use the supplement for 2 months, and if it does not deliver the expected results, you can file a return request, following which the manufacturers will initiate a full refund.
Final Word- Is FortBite Worth It?
In conclusion, we can say that FortBite is a really effective oral supplement, and it does deliver the results it promises. The supplement is organic and relatively risk-free. It also comes at a reasonable price.
So if you are looking for a dental supplement that gives you whiter teeth and a healthy smile in months, try FortBite.
