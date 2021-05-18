Founder Additti Jain reigns with her fashion clothing brand Iki Chic to celebrate women's choices

"What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is instant language", believer of the aforementioned quote by Miuccia Prada, a young believer took off her dreams, aspiring to add statement to the lives of each millenial women.
All of us struggle throughout our lives to find that dream career which fuels the fire in our heart. Additti Jain, the ravishing founder of Iki Chic is a seasoned entrepreneur who has seen early success of her fashion brand, but this glory did not come before her share of ups and downs.
A graduate from Pearl Academy, the fashion designer par excellence met with her moment of faith while going through the Japanese bestseller book called 'Ikigai'. While reading the book, Additti reckoned what drives her heart and this book gave her the required push to build her own fashion destination 'Iki Chic' which she named after the book, adding the chic factor in her creation.
With a high end range of clothing, Iki Chic has proved its mettle by standing at par with high volume brands. From Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and other online e-commerce giants, Iki Chic has marked his exuberant presence because of the faith reposed in it by its loyal customers.
Meeting the vogue needs of the women of today, Iki Chic has acquired a dedicated buyer base who resonates with its tagline: absolute panache.
Avowing to bless women with catered fashion which is curated by keeping in mind the women of this age, Iki Chic has received accolades from several customers and celebrities owing to their style coupled with comfort.
Blessing buyers with free home delivery irrespective of the buy's, Iki Chic has revamped the e-commerce space with several celebrity figures welcoming their attractive external ware.
With over 11k followers logging into each day to find idiosyncratic fashionware which stands out, Iki Chic is conquering hearts with their variety and designs. Being flaunted by various celebrities, the quality and brand worthiness of Iki Chic is what founder Additti Jain is known for.
Certainly, the passionately carved fast fashion with Iki Chic is promising women with such hassle free delivery of bespoke fashion which accentuates all shapes and sizes confidently. With seamless delivery of magnetic fashion, we are drooling over the stellars of the online store.