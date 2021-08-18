Founder of Bobis Group Of Companies Mrinal Kishor Aims to Guide Aspirants in Event Management

Meet Mrinal Kishor Singh, A Successful Entrepreneur & Youth Icon who is currently an Inspiration to millions of aspiring entrepreneurs in Bihar. Mrinal is a young, talented business persona from Bihar and is the perfect example of a determined soul who fulfilled his dreams through various struggles. Mrinal Kishor made quite a leap in the Event Management Industry. If one has to overcome the fear of dreaming big and has to learn the methods of making things happen in minimal resources, Mrinal should be the choice! His journey was not so easy but he is the greatest example of how NOT to step back or compromise with your passion.
Beginning
After completing his preliminary education in his hometown, Samastipur district of Bihar, Mrinal went to Patna and took admission in NIFT. Initially, he was unaware of the knowledge of career selection, thus chose Fashion Designing as his career. But who knows, this would be his turning point in life.
College Days
Getting admission to such a prestigious NIFT college was dreams come true, but Mrinal was not satisfied with the studies as he wanted to do something unique. Apart from studies, he then started organizing college events, Seminars as well as started taking management courses. His events received appreciation & applaud. He also won the title of “Best Event Coordinator” which made him happy & contended.
Tough Decision
Mrinal decided to leave NIFT as he found his life goal as an “Event Organizer”. He left the institution and return to the pavilion, his hometown. His parents forced him to join the college, but Mrinal was firm on his decision.
The Cornerstone of Bobis Group of Companies
Mrinal took steps in achieving his passion. He got his first paid job in Mahindra, a leading brand in India where he learned the basics. After a lot of struggle and hardship, Mrinal established the Bobis Group of Companies. It is one of the leading Event & Exhibition Companies and providers of IT Security Solutions in India.
Bobis India is a Bihar-based company, but its services are not limited to the state but offer services to other states including Jharkhand, Delhi, and Orissa to name a few. Bobis Group of Companies also has a record of bringing many celebrities on board. Apart from that, the company is best-known for giving opportunities to many aspirants who want to achieve their dreams.
Mrinal’s Successful Journey
“What I am today is the fruit of opportunities I got and the amazing team I have”, proudly says Mrinal Kishor Singh.
Bobis Group was established in 2016 &within just 4 years the company paved a successful path in the event management arena.
“Vasant Utsav” in Bihar is a celebrated event and is organized by Mrinal in which the whole team was felicitated by Bihar CM on the successful organization of the huge event.
Mrinal’s life passion is to create opportunities for the strugglers as he wants to be the support system for the youths especially in the field of entertainment & event management.