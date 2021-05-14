Founder of Dogs’ Inn, Abhinav Srihan rehabilitated thousands of exotic wildlife species

Animal love is a natural impulse, a shared place where we can all meet. Perhaps we humans will come to understand each other by loving and understanding animals. The real moral test of humanity, how it treats those that are at its mercy: animals. A true example of humanity, Abhinav Srihan founder of Dogs’ Inn and NGO Fauna has been expanding his love for these animals
In addition to being an animal rescuer, he is a consultant investigator, filmmaker, and former media professional. He is a man who is well-versed in Indian and exotic wildlife species, conservation methods, aviary architecture, and the Indian wildlife trade.
Abhinav rehabilitated countless birds and rescued them from illegal captivity, unkempt in tiny cages, and discarded by callous owners, thanks to his vast expertise. Wherever possible, they were reintroduced to the wild.
When it comes to animal welfare, he is one of the most supportive people. As part of a team of local government officials and rescuers, he led the evacuation, feeding, and translocation of animals during the Uttrakhand cloud burst tragedy.
He has worked on issues like bull riding, poultry farms, dog fighting, and animal battles with organisations like TRAFFIC at the World Wildlife Fund, Humane Society International, and World Animal Protection, as well as serving as a government-nominated inspector for investigations of dairy farms in Delhi.
When the police failed to apprehend those responsible for the slaughter of three puppies at the Green Park Metro Station in 2016, For information leading to the identification of the dog killer, the Humane Society International (HSI) and India and Fauna police offered a joint reward of Rs 1 lakh. He made sure that those culprits were arrested for doing such a heinous crimes.
Providing government officials with information on illegal wildlife trade and possession, as well as information on the poaching network. At the Gadimai and Kamakhaya temples in Nepal and Guwahati, Assam, aided in the illegal slaughter of hundreds of goats, pigeons, and buffaloes.
In addition, investigations have been conducted into the sale of illegal wildlife at Mehboob Chowk in Telangana, Nakhaas in Lucknow, Parade Bazar in Kanpur, Chota Masjid in Gorakhpur, Sonepur Mela, and other places.
Abhinav Srihan has been working diligently to protect animals from cruelty, which is the greatest duty of man.