Founder of "Spoonful of Hyderabad" Faraaz Siddiqui's love for different cuisines helped him hunt Hyderabad's dining-out places

Have you ever watched the Instagram page of a Food Blogger and got that irresistible urge to taste the cuisines and travel to those beautiful places? From breath-taking views to mind-blowing dining experiences, Food Bloggers are often an inspiration to explore, encouraging gourmets to visit the places at least once for their own satisfaction of taste buds and fulfillment of their foodie soul.
Popular food blogger Faraaz Siddiqui also thinks the same way. Food Blogging is one of the renowned passions of the Influencing world. In his whole career span, Faraaz has traveled to many beautiful food places across Hyderabad. The blogger had recently visited 72yrs old Vegetarian restaurant "Taj Mahal" in Hyderabad to taste his favorite Sambar dipped Vada & Idli and Masala Dosa. His excitement about the visit was very much visible in his videos and pictures on his Instagram feed.
Hyderabad has a bustling social scene and food is at the heart of it. Going around Hyderabad's restaurants or any good food place is a culinary adventure. If you need inspiration for the hottest restaurants to places serving authentic food, Faraaz Siddiqui is the one you can look up to and one of the biggest foodies you need to follow now. Being the founder of "Spoonful of Hyderabad", from appetizing street food to fulfilling thalis, this food enthusiast has got it all covered.
“One of the best parts of being in the food industry is the opportunity we get to savor a variety of flavors and travel to numerous amazing and gorgeous eatery locations. Eating happens to be one of my favorite hobbies and when it comes to working nothing like it”, said Faraaz. People from all over the nation are now following a journey he started on social media with only a single follower and now impacts a sizable crowd on social media and is no less than a trendsetter.
The blogger describes his love to scout out food sites and how it is his favorite thing to do. The traveling that comes with work happens to be the best scenario for the food blogger. Faraaz wanted to astonish his audience with elegant resemblances of food in his Insta feed.
On the work front, he has a lot of projects in the bag to go on floors this year.
Follow his brand on Instagram @spoonfulofhyderabad
https://www.instagram.com/spoonfulofhyderabad/