Free Psychic Reading Online - Top 5 Psychics Sites for Free Readings

It is normal to care for your body, health, career, house etc. but very few people truly understand the importance of looking after their soul. Souls, after all, are responsible for the peace and content we need to shepherd through the ups and downs of life effectively. With free psychic readings and complimentary trials, in this post, we have especially handpicked five best free psychic reading online platforms to make sure the needs of your soul are handled in the best possible way.
Here they are…
Top 5 Sites for Free Psychic Reading Online
Best Free Psychics
Popular Features
⭐ Kasamba
|⭐Psychic Source
|⭐ California Psychics
|⭐ Purple Garden
|⭐ Keen Psychics
The table above reveals the most prominent features of our top five selections for the best free online psychics. However, we also understand that the decisions related to our life require way more thought than a few bulleted pointers. With that in mind, we aim to closely (and in detail) explore and discuss the leading qualities of every free psychics’ network in this section. Once you are done reading, you will know exactly what to expect from each of our online psychic contenders along with knowing how each network can best solve your life troubles.
No matter in which part of your life tremors are occurring – career, love, health, or spirituality – you can relax in the knowledge that the free psychics of these platforms are equipped with special mystical powers that can turn things around in your favor. Since centuries, people from all around the globe have sought meaningful guidance to ease myriad life problems via psychic predictions. And we know you desire the same or else you would not have been here, reading this article.
We understand 100% that life is not always a smooth ride. Instead, it is much more filled with rocky bumps and jumps. Our aim is only to make sure you do not take a wrong turn when those hurdles emerge on the path. This is exactly where our top contenders for free online psychic reading can come handy.
Best thing about using a free online psychic reading network from our list? You will know what you would be getting before putting down an actual payment. Stay rest assured that our psychic reading online networks list is curated after assessing a number of crucial parameters. Thus, if you are worried about quality, reliability, and precision, we give you our word that you would never be disappointed from these free online psychic reading networks.
So, without any more delays, let us get down to business and see why each network deserves a spot in this list.
1. Kasamba – #1 Online Psychics for Ultimate Soul Enrichment
Self-care is undeniably important. Going to the salon for a relaxing manicure/pedicure, chilling in bed with Netflix on the TV, or simply reading a book are all great as long as they make you happy. But among other things, what several people tend to often forget is that our soul requires equal care and compassion to blossom. For generations, mankind has turned to different avenues to find strength in difficult times and purpose in their lives. Online psychic readings fit into this trend. And what better place to start your soul care journey with the help of this practice than Kasamba?
Free online psychic reading is a spiritual practice that can help you better understand yourself as well as the multiple phases of your life. There may be times when you feel depressed or anxious; it is a huge indicator that your soul is demanding to be nurtured. A credible psychic reader at Kasamba has the power to connect deeply with your soul. Expert advisors usually do this with the help of multiple mystical objects, such as tarot cards, crystal balls, palm/face reading, fortune telling, etc.
Online psychic readings are excellent for opening (and exploring) your both subconscious and unconscious mind. The meaningful insights shared by a free psychic reader can help you figure out and understand what is happening below the surface. For example, if an online psychic uses tarot cards during the session and you pull out the death card, it’s worth noting that every reader’s understanding of that card will be different. This perfect moment can be grabbed to discuss how the same situation can result in different interpretations and stories. Keep in mind, the death card does not necessarily mean that something bad or negative will happen. It can also be a sign that a significant life change is waiting around the corner.
Talking with your Kasamba free psychic reader can help you find solutions to problems related to all your life facets. It is, after all, the number #1 platform for online psychic readings with decades of experience backing its credibility.
Available in both a desktop version and phone app, the platform offers on-the-go access to online psychic readings to sitters. As a new member, you can conveniently log in to the Kasamba mobile app and avail a 70% off. You can also book the best FREE psychic reading session with an expert of your choice. However, please note that free psychic reading online sessions are only applications for the first three minutes.
In addition to these exciting deals, the network is also well-known for its diverse range of contact mediums. For instance, you can connect with a psychic reader and get online psychic readings via three different communication channels including live chat, one-on-one phone call, and email correspondence.
With Kasamba, you will not only have the best free psychic reading online session but will also meet some of the most talented advisors in the industry. These gifted individuals boast an array of psychic abilities that are truly mind blowing. Don’t believe our word? Sign up on Kasamba today by creating your free profile and explore the many perks this platform has to offer. You won’t regret it – that is our guarantee!
2. Psychic Source – Best Free Psychic Reader Network
With a highly credible and free psychic reader network, this platform has been providing the best of the best psychic services to members since the past 30+ years. Psychic Source is without any doubts one of the best virtual places to ask a free psychic question from an expert. The experts of this platform have been giving outstanding psychic readings for free as well as other services to anyone and everyone going through a difficult time. With some of the best mystical advisors, the platform is ever ready to fulfill the needs of all members irrespective of the nature of their problem. So, if you are looking for expert guidance and solutions, we strongly suggest you give Psychic Source a try before checking out other sites or apps.
Furthermore, you will be pleased to hear that the network does not appoint any Tom, Dick, or Harry on its portal. Instead, it follows a very strict advisor screening process. In order to deliver only the very best psychic readings for free, Psychic Source mandates all of its advisors to undergo a scrupulous and detailed pre-screening assessment. Only those who clear it, are permitted to host and answer a free psychic question. Doing this allows the network to enrich its advisor portal with the most qualified psychics only. Today, after decades of hard work, the platform proudly boasts a highly credible network of more than 200 advisors that give psychic readings for free.
Psychic Source also has a solid advisor filtering system since it understands choosing the best psychic among hundreds can be a challenging task for sitters, especially new ones. The filtering system allows sitters to experience the best psychic reading free session by connecting them with a free psychic reader who is best suited for their needs.
Geographical location, price range, area of specialization, reviews/ratings, etc. are some of the key options based on which sitters can narrow down their hunt for a free psychic reader who is trustworthy. Apart from this, Psychic Source also has separate profiles for every advisor. As a member, you can first go through these profiles and choose an advisor you like before asking a free psychic question.
In addition to being a hub for the best advisors, this network is also famed for the different communication channels it provides to sitters for booking psychic reading free sessions. Presently, the network allows advisors to host sessions via three different channels: live chat, phone call, and video conferencing. Subscribers hold 100% power when it comes to picking a communication channel since what works for one person might not work for others. It is also worth mentioning that not many virtual networks allow sitters to connect with spiritual advisors on video. It is true that the video option is more expensive than chat and email but its efficacy cannot be matched by other contact channels.
To make the entire psychic reading free experience more worthwhile, the network also provides 75% off to all new sign ups. And that is not all – you can also ask a free psychic question in a complimentary trial of 3 minutes. Additionally, just like the previous network, this platform too has a 100% satisfaction guarantee which we absolutely love. And you will love it too, we are confident!
3. California Psychics – Exciting Offers & Best Customer Service
If you are somebody who isn’t an avid believer of psychic powers, we strongly recommend you to give this networks’ power packed free online psychic reading sessions a try. California Psychics has been operating in the online psychic industry for almost three decades and is extremely popular among new sitters. One of the reasons behind the platform’s popularity are its exciting offers and deals. These deals are not only appealing but also super useful for members, especially those who have joined recently. The virtual world of psychics is HUGE! And finding a reliable free psychic reader is no less than finding a needle in a haystack. Providing psychic reading free sessions not only provide users the confidence to take the leap, they also help first time sitters to find the right advisor for their unique needs.
For instance, if somebody has lost touch with their spiritual self or the divine higher power, the correct free psychic reader will extend incomparable wisdom and gratification to restore the spiritual balance. Just like you need a specialized doctor to treat a particular disorder or disease, in the same way, there are online psychics that specialize in one particular area. Lucky for you, California Psychics has a network of experts covering an array of life issues. So, if you need answers or guidance to return on the road to fulfillment and peace, then don’t look far.
At California Psychics, you will find everything – from free psychic love reading sessions, aura cleansing to guidance that is more career oriented. Whatever you need, you will get it here; and that too at the best possible prices! As stated earlier, the network regularly comes up with exciting deals to make its services accessible for everyone. Presently, free psychic chat and $1 per minute pocket-friendly packages are available on the network. In addition to this, psychic readings for free are also with the use of PROMO code "ADD5" to all new sign-ups. Karma rewards are yet another distinct feature of this platform.
Apart from giving psychic readings for free, California Psychics also provides around the clock customer service and a satisfaction guarantee to first-time sitters in order to ensure the best free online psychic reading experience. So, if you are not happy with your sitting or undergo an unsatisfactory service, you can rely on the network’s satisfaction guarantee for a full refund. Additionally, psychic predictions are delivered through both live chats and phone calls for the ultimate ease of sitters.
Furthermore, the California Psychics interface is also designed to be user-friendly. Even if you are not tech savvy, you won’t find it hard to navigate the platform. Another thing that we absolutely loved about this network is that its registration process is simple, quick and requires minimal data to set up. From there, you can avail psychic reading free sessions with an expert of your choice.
All in all, the main reason why we love California Psychics so much is due to its persistent commitment to warrant exemplary customer service and satisfaction.
4. Purple Garden – Best for Busy People
Life is getting busier with each passing day. Everyone is running towards something. There is so much to do that we hardly get time for things which might seem unimportant, but in reality, hold great significance. Soul care is undeniably one of the things that often gets neglected in this fast-paced race of life. Purple garden intends to solve this dilemma by providing quick and free psychic chat readings.
Unlike other platforms that are just built around providing psychic services, Purple Garden is more customer-centric. Majority of its features and interfaces (of both app and desktop version) are designed while keeping the end user in mind. And that is one of the reasons why this platform gained such immense popularity in such a small time, considering it is relatively a newer player in the psychic industry compared to the other four contenders. The brilliant services, one-of-a-kind offerings, and broad new network of top online psychics also allowed the platform to pave its way in several publications which if you ask us is a commendable accomplishment.
Although Purple Garden has a desktop version, the majority of its customer base prefers using the cutting-edge mobile app that is compatible with both Apple and Android phones. The application can easily be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Owing to its remote usage and functionality, many people schedule free psychic chat and video readings while they are on the move. Sitters can literally take a free psychic chat while they are riding the metro or having lunch at a restaurant during an office break. If you ask us, there is no better online platform for convenient, quick, and free psychic chat readings than Purple Garden.
In addition to this, the platform also comes with a virtual assistant to ensure customer ease and satisfaction. So, if you ever counter any glitch or issue while using the platform, do not worry. The real-time advisor will help you to resolve the matter in no time. The assistance of the virtual guide can also be used to find an expert for free psychic chat sessions. To further amplify the ease of users, Purple Garden has also created a community by the name of Journeys. Over here, past, present, and even future sitters connect with each other to learn about their experiences and stories related to Purple Garden. If you have never had a reading before, Journeys can be an excellent place to learn what to expect and how to prepare for your first session.
As far as communication channels are concerned, Purple Garden allows sitters and experts to connect via phone call, live chats, and even video with charges starting from $0.99 per minute. The rates tend to go up till almost $15 for every minute. The prices might be a bit heavy on the pocket compared to other networks but with myriads of advisors scoring a 4- and 5-star rating, we feel they are justified. You will see that predictions given by these advisors are highly reliable and consistent.
Last but not the least, the network also offers numerous Credit earning opportunities and referral bonuses to its loyal customers. For instance, you can earn $10 credit with every Purple Garden purchase. Isn’t that great?
5. Keen Psychics – Best Deals & Guaranteed User Privacy
With more than 2 decades of astounding experience, Keen has been providing an array of psychic services to sitters all over the globe. But that is not why we love it so much. Unlike the majority of platforms, Keen follows a very simple philosophy: provide accurate psychic services affordably. The fact that it is not only easily accessible but also pocket-friendly, forced us to give Keen a spot in our top five. And we are certain we aren’t the only ones gaga-ing over the network’s incredible pricing packages.
With 1,700+ affordable mystical guides, Keen successfully attracts hundreds and thousands of sitters to its website every month. Whether someone needs a free psychic love reading or wants to reconnect with a deceased loved one, they can stay assured that their needs will be catered to in the possible rates. Many people assume that just because Keen has lower pricing than other platforms, its advisors might lack credibility. But we would like to nip that debate in the bud by clarifying that those claims are null and void.
You will find many Keen advisors with ratings of 4 stars and above based on thousands of past sitter reviews and testimonials.
These reviews by past clients can help you estimate the reliability of a reading by a particular expert through comprehensive descriptions of their overall experience. Furthermore, you can also easily view other information that might help you in making the right decision. The total number of psychic sessions hosted by (till date) and their availability on different communication channels is also shared by Keen.
To prove the credibility and accuracy of its psychic network, Keen also provides FREE psychic readings of 3 minutes to all new sign ups. This way you won’t have to worry about investing your money on the wrong platform. And that is not even the best part. Keen also has some great features that are entirely free for both paying and non-paying sitters. Useful blogs/articles, daily personalized horoscopes, and never-ending tips and tricks related to psychic reading are offered to all with zero frills attached.
To avail these exciting free perks and other premium services, you will have to create a Keen account using basic personal info, such as your name, email id, date of birth, area/city of residence, etc. Once signed in, the simple Keen interface will make it super easy for you to find the best expert for your special needs. In addition, the platform will also ask for your bank details for payment purposes. Thanks to the network’s holistic safety measures and strict client discretion policy, your personal details, money, and even your time will always remain safeguarded.
All in all, Keen has many more perks to offer to sitter in contrast to other competing platforms. Another great thing about this network is that it is available in two versions: a smartphone app and a desktop website. Moreover, just like the previous free psychics shared in this review, with Keen too, you can stay at peace knowing that your readings will be secure and private.
Other Free Psychics Out There (But Not Recommended)
Of course, the platforms reviewed by us are not the only free psychics out there. There are hundreds more. But one thing is to be noted that not every platform is reliable or recommended. Since we consider each one of you as our family and not merely web visitors, we feel it is our responsibility to educate you about the good, the average, as well as the bad options available out there. Our purpose, after all, is to make sure all our readers are armed with the necessary knowledge to make a decision that is best for their heart, soul, and mental peace.
Thereby, below we have shared a few other psychic networks that are decent but not highly recommended for various reasons, such as lack of credibility, inadequate information, limited services, no reviews by past sitters, etc. But at the end of the day, it is your call which platform you’d like to use.
So, without any more delays, let us have a quick look at the other options available to you.
This free psychic network promises to connect sitters with authentic spiritual advisors for a life that’s fulfilling and free from all complications. With their seasoned advisor on your side, you can receive a life-altering viewpoint on everything from relationships to career to money. So, whether you are looking for a free psychic love reading or financial advice, PathForward can help. And though the website looks decent, there are some troubling pointers that we think you must be made aware of.
First, there are very limited reviews by past sitters. So, we aren’t really sure how accurate the psychic love reading would be. Similarly, the psychic services repertoire is very limited. If you are searching for a platform that has everything under one roof, the PathForward is definitely not for you.
As the name suggests, the platform majorly focuses on providing astrology readings. Though there is nothing wrong with astrology readings, it is always better to have more options available. For instance, experts of our top five networks use different types of psychic readings and techniques (tarot reading, fortune telling, palm reading, spiritual reading, etc.) to give guidance that’s most accurate and useful. Apart from this, we are not even sure how secure the site is, considering you will have to provide your bank details for paid services. In all honesty, it is better to stick with a psychic network that has clear-cut safety measures set in place instead of venturing off with a website with ambiguous standards.
There are countless other sites out there claiming to provide top-notch psychic services. But be warned: many of them are nothing but scammers disguised as expert mystics. So, it is best to save yourself from any rip-offs and scams by sticking with platforms that are credible and trustworthy.
Closing Words…
Before we leave, we want to offer you some food for thought.
Remember, free psychic reading online is not exactly a cut-and-dried practice spawning exact answers. The revelations are not carved in stone. As you acquaint yourself with different free psychic reading types and styles, your instinct will encourage you to cultivate your own patterns of understanding. Bear in mind that psychic revelations altar with time. What is today, might not be tomorrow. So, view each day as a new opportunity to steer your own destiny. As we said earlier, even the best free psychic reading online is not set in stone. Rather, it is simply a chance to acquire insights that have the power to illuminate the best path forward.
Just be sure to use the best free psychic reading online platform if you are actually serious about turning around things in your favor. And with our list, you already know where to start.
So, best of luck and get started for living your best life!
Disclaimer:
