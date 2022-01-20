Free Video Conferences In Gem4me Messenger: A Universal Solution For Business

Gem4me messenger is a free app that can be installed on Android and iOS devices (there are available web and desktop versions). In addition to such standard features as exchanging text, video and audio messages, Gem4me app also has a built-in marketplace where you can sell goods and services, and make financial transactions.
Such a decision has made the messenger very attractive in the business environment. After the developers had added the option of organising free video conferences, the popularity of Gem4me increased even more. By the december of 2021, Gem4me has been installed on more than 25 million devices all over the world!
Features Of Video Calls On Gem4me App
The most important feature is that all video calls, as well as the organisation of video conferences, are absolutely free. It makes Gem4me messenger a brilliant solution for businesses and especially for distributed teams. There are no limits on the number of meeting participants and conference duration. Therefore, now there is no need to use, for example, the paid version of Zoom.
Another good news concerning Gem4me is that it provides a high-quality connection as users make direct calls (P2P, Peer-to-Peer) to each other.
Before you start a video call, you need to gather all the expected participants in 1 group. The initiator of the meeting also becomes its administrator and thus controls the whole process.
There are 2 modes of video calls:
1. Ordinary Conference.
Everyone has the right to vote, i.e., communication takes place on equal terms and all participants can speak at the same time. Such an option is perfect for daily staff meetings, brainstorming, etc. On users’ screens (when the basic settings are used), there are displayed up to 6 interlocutors. In general, in Gem4me messenger, up to 1000 people can simultaneously take part in the online meeting.
2. Moderated Conference.
In this mode, the basic voting right belongs to the administrator who has the primary right to vote. He/she can share the share screen, show videos or presentations. If other participants of the meeting want to speak their mind, they need to “raise their hand”, in other words, to click on the corresponding icon in the interface. The administrator gets a notification and he/she decides when the user can speak.
If you compare Gem4me with other similar platforms, it comprises one of the richest sets of functions. The option of free video conferencing allows Gem4me app to successfully compete with Zoom, and thanks to the standard solutions (sending messages, creating group chats, and making audio calls) and the built-in marketplace, it can be considered a universal app! That is true especially since users can also earn here profitably purchasing goods and services as sellers regularly organise on Gem4me various sales.