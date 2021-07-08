Refrigerators are solid appliances. They keep our food cold and for the most part, we don’t really think about them – until they have issues. Thankfully, a little preventative maintenance on your part can help to keep the fridge repair technicians at bay. Today we’ll give you some fridge maintenance tips and ideas that you can do to help extend the life of your cool friend in the kitchen.
Here are some things that you can do for your fridge!
An empty fridge uses more energy to cool
Keep your fridge full as often as possible. Your refrigerator needs an optimal ‘thermal mass’, which simply means that it needs a lot of items which will be cooled and in turn, help to keep the overall inside temperature cooler.
When you don’t have enough items inside then your fridge uses more energy to keep the interior at the temperature which you’ve set. Speaking of which…
Set the right temperatures for best results
For best performance it’s a good idea to use the recommended temperatures instead of simply turning those dials as far as they will go. The interior of the refrigerator should be set between 37 and 40 degrees and your freezer should be set to 0.
These are the optimal temperatures and by avoiding ‘cold overkill’ you can help to avoid costly fridge repair that could result from keeping your temperatures too low all the time.
Clean your coils twice a year
Another way to avoid fridge repair is a little coil maintenance. Twice a year you should unplug your refrigerator, pull it back from the wall, and vacuum out those coils on the back. Dust gathers here and too much of it can affect how your fridge performs, so give it a good cleaning twice a year.
It will work more efficiently and you’ll have a lower chance of any unpleasant surprises!
Give your seals the dollar-bill test
Your refrigerator seals are important and you don’t think about them until there are problems. So, every now again you should check them with the dollar-bill test. Slip a dollar bill halfway inside the fridge, close the door, and pull it out.
If it comes out easily, you may need a fridge repair tech to take a look at your seals, but if it is hard to pull out then you are okay!
Some final words on refrigerator maintenance
A little preventative maintenance can go a long way. While your refrigerator can last a long, long time, a little help on your end can greatly increase its longevity. So, the answer is simple… don’t leave things to chance. Take care of your fridge and it will take care of you!