Friends App: Building a desi social network for the next billion smartphone users

India has been the home ground to numerous startups. Some startups become a huge success, while most of them find it hard to survive. The startup world of India is full of successes and failures.
Recently, with the ban of numerous Chinese applications, people were left baffled. The ban on Chinese apps has proven to be beneficial to the Indian alternatives. One of the major setbacks was for the users of the famous ‘TikTok’ app. With some renowned Indian content creators on the social media network, an apt Indian alternative was the call of the moment.
Several desi short-video apps jumped into the limelight after the TikTok ban in India, and Friends is one among them. Like any other startup of its time, the Friends app had to go through some initial hiccups but saw a meteoric rise in the country.
The Indian community-driven social media application has witnessed more than 25 thousand downloads with roughly 10 thousand active users. The app designed specially to create short-form video content is the buzzing topic among youth.
The startup was founded by Mrityunjay Patil, who worked with Fortune500 IT companies like TCS, Accenture, and Harman before creating his dream project. Mrityunjay says the Friends App has a simple interface making it suitable for people of all age groups. He further added, we have created the Friends App to build a desi network for the upcoming smartphone users.
There was a time when it was believed that no social media platform can be popular in India unless it is used by people in the US or China. However, the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative has resulted in rapid growth in the number of homegrown apps. The Friends app aims to fulfill the gap left by TikTok in the short-video market.
Friends app is a truly desi app from the heart. It supports ten regional languages including, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Odia. These languages have further boosted content creators and people from different parts of the country to enjoy content in their local languages.
The application not only has an easy-to-use UI but also comes with additional editing tools. The users of the Friends app can create short videos, add music, share videos, or upload their content. You can also watch what others are posting to keep up with the latest trends.
Friends app has received a great response from its user till now, with a roughly 4.7 rating out of 5. The app launched in 2020; is expected to grow bigger and better with time.
Our professionals work hard to improvise and add new features and opportunities for our users, says the founder.
A vast platform where you can share content on a wide range of topics- from food to sports, use filters, stickers, editing tools, latest music, the Friends app has a long way to go.
Friends App: Building a desi social network for the next billion smartphone users
India has been the home ground to numerous startups. Some startups become a huge success, while most of them find it hard to survive. The startup world of India is full of successes and failures.