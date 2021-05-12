From a DJ to Producer: DJ Jaz B's journey towards success

One needs a larger-than-life dream to be successful in the music and entertainment industry. An Indian-origin musician, famously known as DJ Jaz B, is hustled throughout his journey to be recognized in a great country like Britain. Widely recognized for his Punjabi touch, DJ Jaz B is on the way to become the next big name in the industry.
Who is DJ Jaz B?
DJ Jaz B is a UK-based, India-origin DJ who has more than a decade of experience in the entertainment industry. Jaz B has achieved all of it from getting invitations to be a resident DJ, compositing his songs, and getting signed by a UK-based label. He made a name for himself by playing in clubs, elite weddings, and collaborating with international artists. He attracted crowds with his unique essence of Bhangra into his music.
Born and raised in the UK.
Jaspreet Singh Bansal aka DJ Jaz B was born on 28th March 1990. Although his family has their roots in India, he was born and brought up in Stoke on Trent, UK. His family was an avid listener of Punjabi and Hindi songs. Growing up in the UK listening to various genres, he became passionate about music at a very young age. Dhol(drum) was one of the first instruments he played. Along with that, he also knows how to play the classical instrument called Harmonium.
Why DJ as a career?
Music had a good influence on him and his family. Discussing music and playing some instruments was a step towards something different and passionate. He observed and enjoyed the DJ performance's in functions like weddings and other celebrations. Looking at the scenario in the industry and for his attraction towards the music, he decided to become a DJ. It was not DJing instruments or money that helped him initially, but the support of his family and friends did.
How did DJ Jaz B become famous?
Fortunately, in his initial days of DJing, he didn't face a lot of hardships. After making the crowds groove at his music in the local clubs, he started getting recognized. He had received several invitations from some renowned clubs to become a resident DJ at this point in his career.
Jaz B always has a dynamic approach to ensure his crowd is having a fantastic time. He was invited to play for famous clubs in the UK like Printworks, Revolutions, Cirque le Soir, Drama, Ministry of Sound, and many more on the list. He always likes playing at the Ministry of Sound as its crowd never failed to shower love towards Jaz B.
In the last 15 years of his experience in the industry, he has met and collaborated with numerous artists and DJs from the UK music scene. He shares a good bond with artists like H Dhami, DJ Dips, Dips Bhamra, and Punjabi MC. Being famous was never his priority. He always strived to play and produce good music and work with a fantastic artist.
As he plays in many events, he has met and hung out with great musicians like Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Kulwinder Billa, and many more.
From listening to producing
After having a good amount of experience in the music performance industry, Jaz B started experimenting with his music. He decided to produce and compose music, but he ended up with two of his tracks in 2013 and 2015. After delivering Punjabi Pop tracks and getting a great response from the audience, he is in early talks with some international artists for his upcoming tracks. Along with DJ'ing and music production, he has also posed as a model for some prominent clothing brands.
What's next for DJ Jaz B?
Jaz B has been getting good responses and feedback for his tracks and for his official music video on record label E3 UK. In his upcoming projects, we would see a remix of Urban and Bhangra music. He aims to create a new genre with his fusion-based music, which offers something different to his listeners and to the music industry. In his upcoming projects, we can witness international artists from UK, America, and India. He's is not just creating new music, he aims to create a legacy.
