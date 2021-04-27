From a homegrown brand to a brand found in every home: Recode Studios

Today’s beauty consumers are looking online for advice, ideas and inspiration. People all over the world depend on social media platforms to lookout brands offering them distinct yet quality products. Nine out of ten beauty consumers are influenced by the recommendations of famous make-up artists and make purchases as per their approvals. With this pathway, Recode Studios, a domestic brand serving cosmetics nationwide has become everyone’s “Go-To-Brand” for lipsticks.
The brand managed to beat its own estimates and bounced back during the pandemic.
The brand’s competitiveness with the established brands gives it exuberant power to offer the best product and within 2years, this startup has managed to find its footing in the beauty industry and is sitting pretty today. At a time when most retail and e-commerce companies are still figuring ways to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Recode Studios has managed to achieve 5-fold growth beating its own estimates.
By its innovative branding strategy, Recode has been able to capture the hearts of the community it is serving. Each lip shade embraces a bold, beautiful and independent woman casting a must have confident look. Hot red shade named as “Saturday” to keep the Saturday party on, mesmerizing wine shade named as “Friday” dedicatedly made for your elegant Friday evening, rose pink shade named as “Rose Day”, each name of the lip shade resembling the best match for each event.
"One of the biggest strategies Recode has capitalized on is Influencer Marketing. Consumers were spending more time on their devices and were interacting more with the content on social media during the pandemic. That has become the only mode of promotions for any brand to enhance its market presence.We took this as an opportunity and worked dedicatedly to build our online presence on social media platforms and today we are one amongst the most talked about brands. " Neetu Bansal, the founder of Recode Studios in an interview.
The journey of a consumer in terms of awareness is shifting from television to digital avenues. The consumers engage digitally online at 33% daily, 50% every week, and 93% every month. With the development of an easy to find information system on its user – friendly application, Recode Studios is more likely to warm its way into the hearts and minds of consumers and their shortlists.
"People are more connected digitally nowadays but suffer from greater feelings of isolation. It is increasingly important for brands to keep the user at the center of their efforts and have a customer-focused approach from the very beginning of your online business. In today’s world, the customer is the most important pillar of a business and their word of mouth decides if the ship is going to sail or sink in the waters of competition. Selling online is a bit of a challenge, we get it. But it’s not entirely difficult if you offer differentiated quality products, be responsive, innovative and are able to influence your community" Rahul Sachdeva, the co- founder of Recode explains the secret to a responsive and connected customer base.
With its refined group of PR and marketing approach, Recode has embedded its name in the entire cosmetic Industry for serving its customers need even when a global pandemic stuck them. What more can a person ask with their every wish coming true as an easy bake oven. The brand going online couldn’t have been more optimistic for the market and its audience. Kudos to Recode for winning the hearts of its community in a short time span which led to an all-timer greatest victory in the riches of their success.
From a homegrown brand to a brand found in every home: Recode Studios
