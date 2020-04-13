From A Model To An Actress, Roselyn D’Souza’s Journey Is Truly A Dream Come True!

Getting the big break in the film industry not just requires talent but also luck, strategy and of course top connections. However, for the people who have no network in the industry might find it difficult to get noticed. With perseverance and hard work, Roselyn D’Souza set her footprints in the entertainment world and has achieved the much-deserved success. Born on August 1, 1994, in Kolkata, she later moved to Orrisa where she did her higher studies from Talcher College. With a lot of dreams and aspirations, Roselyn then moved to Mumbai and got the opportunity to work with different brands as a model.
For her ramp shows, the model has showcased several designs and has collaborated with many brands including Fortune Soya, Ponds VV Cream, Daisy Dee among others. Besides this, D’Souza had earlier featured in a calendar shoot for PNG Jewellers. Having worked for the covers of several magazines like Star Week and Womansera, she also bagged the titles of Miss Bhubaneshwar 2015 and Miss Nirvana 2018. Moreover, performing in theatre plays is her favourite craft which has helped her groom as an actress.
The actress has appeared in many music videos including ‘Patiala Peg’ by Rajan Gill and ‘Tu Mile’ by T-Series. A career of more than 10 years has redesigned Roselyn as a true artist. To keep herself fit, the beautiful diva does Zumba and yoga with a completely vegan diet. An interesting fact about the actress is that her birth name is Rojalin Harichandan. Since her family did not want her to be a part of Bollywood, she changed her name to Roselyn D’Souza and rest is history. With her work, the actress has rightly made her parents proud and how. As far as films are concerned, she played the lead role in a Hindi film titled ‘Room – The Mystery’.