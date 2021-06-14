From A Photographer To Clickomania & Fox Portrait Studios Owner, The Journey Says It All – Celebrity Photographer Arbaz Khan

Life gives opportunities to everyone but it’s up to us how we use them. 25th April 1990 born Arbaz Khan has got an opportunity and he created when he didn’t have one and aced his way to fulfill his dream. To become one of the best Celebrity photographers in town. He has earned his name with his hard work as Celebrity Photographer Arbaz Khan. But it was never easy. He had his own fair share of struggle. But he rose like a bright star among all the odds. Let’s have a sneak peek at his inspiring journey.
Arbaz Khan is a BMM graduate and he hails from a family of scholars. His father was an MBBS doctor, his mother graduated from Wilson College, Mumbai and his sister is a scientist in the USA; his sister is Ph.D. in reproductive physiology. She is a post-doctoral research scientist. Despite having such a background, he was always interested in doing something different. He has always been a keen lover of photography. He recognized his talent and shaped it in a perfect skill. After completing his studies in photography, he worked for renowned photographers. Later he started working as a freelance photographer and soon got a chance in the film industry with a Shortcut Romeo movie premier. Since then, his journey in the industry started. He has participated in many photography contests and won many awards.
He has done many kinds of photography until now and he’s an expert in handling all those types. A few of his skills include Wedding and Prewedding, Advertising, Commercial, Landscapes, Environment, Portrait, Lifestyle, Black and White, Interiors, Architecture, Still Photography, Video Shooting. A few of his projects include - shooting for the cover page of the Indian English Novel, Corporate badminton event at NCPA. Apart from Bollywood projects he also did sports photography – Badminton League, Football League. During the days of sports photography, he got a chance to shoot Spencer Johnson and his team as well. It was a beautiful moment for him. Till now he has completed numerous successful projects including a portfolio of models, beauty shoots in Mumbai, India, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates as well. With his fiancé Fashion Designer Twinkle Pawar he even did several photoshoots for her clothing brand titled Twinkle Pawar like - Garments shoot for her Label Twinkle Pawar. Arbaz Khan is also working on other various upcoming projects like Photoshoots of few celebrities, India Kids Fashion Week, etc. In 2012 as an entrepreneur Khan has launched his own brand called Clickomania and he also launched Fox Portrait Studios. In the Clickomania magazine, he covers everything about the glamour world and celebrity lifestyle. Khan is ready to serve the full feast to his audience.
Arbaz Khan is a multifaceted artist. He is a celebrity photographer, he is a scholar, he is a businessman, He is an entrepreneur, and many more. His journey has been truly an inspiration for many. He will soon come up with many new and interesting projects and the details about it will be revealed soon. To know more about Arbaz Khan do follow him on his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/khansempire.clickomania/