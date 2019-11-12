From Being A Dropout In 10th Grade To Becoming A Top Entrepreneur, Read How Philip Mansour Tasted Success!

To become a big man, you must have big thoughts. It is really important to do something creative to sustain in this competitive world. Philip Mansour established his name as a successful entrepreneur after he dropped out of high school in 10th grade, He did his General Education Development and always wished to build an empire of his own rather than working under someone. While growing up in Los Angeles, California; he was carried away by technology and marketing. Merely at the age of 17, he set up his own business on eBay and that was the start of his entrepreneurial journey.
When he was 19, he came up with his own wholesale company that sold wholesale digital electronics to small tech shops across the world. This was the phase of trial and error for him where he learnt a lot from his mistakes before making it big in the business. The year 2009 changed his fortunes as he decided to enter the software space. He sold various niche software products and services. Serving the best products and services helped him build his name and the entrepreneur went on to make his monthly profit of 6 figures. Since then, there has been no stopping for him and he reached new heights in life.
Apart from this, he was also a consultant in 2013 for several companies who aimed to scale their brands and generate more clients for their businesses. Making a name for himself with his work, the companies paid him in millions as the consultation fees. With trying new things every time, he launched an SMS platform named Kontexo.com for small businesses. However, within a year he sold the business in September 2019. Besides this, he also had his joint venture in the cosmetic brand named Glamnetic.com which started with making magnetic eyeliner and eyelashes. The sale of products began with full fledge by the end of July 2019. Unfortunately, he stepped back from this cosmetic line to launch his exclusive cosmetic brand. While Philip did not reveal much about his new brand, we assume that he will bring something innovative and world-class on the table this time.