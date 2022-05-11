From Being a VFX Artist to a Bollywood Producer: The Inspiring Journey of Gaurav Kaushal

Gaurav Kaushal
You must have heard a lot of people saying that Mumbai is the city of dreams. However, nobody tells you that it takes a lot of struggle to fulfill each of your dreams. A couple of years ago, a young Gaurav Kaushal, with the blessings of his family in Delhi, arrived in Mumbai for his creative pursuits. He didn’t know what destiny had in store for him. All he knew was that he was not leaving the city without fulfilling his dreams.
Gaurav’s first job was as an intern at Prime Focus, the leading visual effects company in the industry. After this, he worked in several other companies in different capacities as an assistant director, creative producer and more. He also worked in the distribution sector for a while. All these professional opportunities helped him get a 360-degree view of the film business. The experience that he gathered over all these years is now proving to be beneficial to him in his new role as the founder and CEO of Makshika Films, a newly launched dynamic film production studio.
Talking about his eventful journey in the entertainment industry, Gaurav says, “I always wanted to create a platform that would enable new writers and directors to tell their stories. I want to produce commercial films and shows but the kind that also offer novelty in terms of storytelling. Our company will pave the way for meaningful stories that are also commercially viable. We have taken the first steps and we have a long way to go.”
Being an outsider with no industry backing, Gaurav faced several hurdles while launching his own production house. There were times when he stumbled upon challenges that seemed impossible to overcome but he never gave up on his ambitions.
“There have been situations when I had tears in my eyes and was not sure whether I would be able to fulfill my dream of launching this company. I feel blessed to have the support of my family and friends who always believed in me and encouraged me to chase my dreams. A lot of the people in the industry told me that I would never be able to start a company on my own. The company is already off to a good start and if I become successful, it will inspire many others to follow their dreams”, he says on a parting note.
The first film to be produced by Gaurav will be an official Hindi adaptation of a popular French film. The film will be helmed by Mihir Lath who happens to be Shekhar Kapur’s protégé and has worked on several prestigious international films as an associate director. An official announcement about the film will made in the next couple of weeks.