From Chicago to Chennai with Bells on her Feet

December 30, 2022 saw Siyona Ayakkad, a 14 year old from Chicago, Illinois (USA), give a mesmerizing Bharatanatyam dance performance at Rani Seethai Hall in Chennai, India. The trip from the US to India was a rough one, as she had to brave many hurdles to reach Chennai, India - a winter snowstorm, a canceled flight, jet lag, and lost baggage, to name a few. Despite all the challenges, she gave a performance that will be etched in everyone’s hearts.
Siyona, a native of Naperville, Illinois, USA has been learning Bharatanatyam for about nine years from the renowned dancer-choreographer and US Presidential award recipient Smt. Shoba Natarajan, Artistic Director of Samskriti Foundation, Chicago, USA (www.samskriti.com).
Siyona’s performance was both a testimony to her guru’s expert guidance and her sincere approach to this divine art form. The opening number, the ‘Pushpanjali’ was a tribute to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. The piece started with an enticing melody in Nattai Ragam which gave an auspicious start to the performance. Siyona performed the Pushpanjali with grace and elegance. This was followed by an ‘Alarippu’ in Misra Chapu set to the devotional hymn Tiruppugazh and was performed with great poise and precision through brisk movements.
Siyona demonstrated the narrative and expressive aspects of the exquisitely choreographed dance in the shabdam ‘Tandai Muzhanga’ set as a Ragamalika. Her portrayal of emotions on seeing the divine sight of Lord Muruga on his vehicle, the peacock was realistic. The narrative of Valli Kalyanam was precise and apt. The interplay between storytelling passages and jathis was crisp and flowed smoothly.
Siyona’s centerpiece was the Padavarnam ‘Gokula Bala,’ in Kalyani Ragam. She took us through a fascinating journey depicting various episodes from Krishna’s life - his friendship with Sudama, the lifting of Govardhana mountain, slaying of the demoness Pootana, and subduing the vicious serpent Kaleeya. The Varnam is considered the most challenging piece of the Bharatanatyam repertoire and is a test of endurance and skill combined. Through her facial expressions, hand gestures, intricate footwork and agility Siyona brought to life the bhava, rasa, laya, and raga of the song, captivating the audience.
“I was immensely happy to hear of the program and the fact that the child has come all the way from the USA to perform and also extremely honored to be invited as the Guest of Honour for the evening. I would first like to compliment the parents in their sincere efforts in encouraging, guiding and supporting Siyona in the right direction in her pursuit of the fine arts. This righteous upbringing is reflected beautifully on the child through her performance today. She displayed such pure confidence, poise, grace and precision that it was hard to believe that this was her first full length solo performance. Her articulate depictions of Lord Muruga and Krishna through beautiful coordination of her eye, hand, footwork and facial expressions were extremely captivating. Speaks great volumes in the prowess and knowledge of her Guru in molding her Sishya. My deep respects to her Guru, Smt.
Shoba Natarajan.
- Smt. Padma Subramanian - Chief Guest
Following a brief break, she performed the all-time favorite ‘Chinnanchiru Kiliye,’ a well-known composition of the eminent poet Mahakavi Subramania Bharati. This popular song explores the emotional bond between a mother and child. Through her graceful abhinaya, Siyona depicted the unconditional love of a parent for a child.
The evening culminated with a brilliant Thillana in Ragam Hindolam, paying homage to Lord Shiva, the God of Dance. Siyona’s crisp form, brisk movements and fast footwork without compromise on grace and poise made this piece a pure aural and visual rhythmic treat for the audience and an apt conclusion to the Bharatanatyam feast.
“It was sheer joy and bliss watching Siyona's Bharatanatyam repertoire today. Every one of the dance items seemingly outdid the previous. The entire performance was a supremely pristine consolidation in every sense of the beauty of the performer, her facial expressions, grace, poise and precision in footwork. So, enthralling that one could not take one's eyes off Siyona even for a moment. We are blessed to have witnessed such a visual treat and wish continued success to this immensely talented young artist in her journey ahead”
- Smt. Lakshmy Iyer, Mumbai
Ending with a Mangalam, Siyona’s performance succeeded in capturing the beauty and essence of Bharatanatyam in its most authentic form.
Siyona’s guru Smt. Shoba Natarajan has played an active and important role in popularizing both Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi around the world. She is a ‘top-grade’ artist on Doordarshan and an empaneled artist of the ICCR. She has received the prestigious 'Presidential Best Teacher Award,’ for Indian Dance from the US Department of Education. Shoba’s meticulous training and amazing choreography have made a huge impact on Siyona’s growth as a passionate and committed dancer.
Siyona is also learning Kuchipudi from her guru Smt. Shoba Natarajan. Siyona has been performing both these art forms at various cultural events in the Chicagoland area. She had always dreamt of performing in India, as a salutation to the dance that has its origin in India. This performance has now bridged the distance between USA and India and has given her a platform to perform and spread this age-old dance form throughout the world.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.