From Epoxying garage floors to real estate success - the spectacular journey of Pace Morby

Pace Morby’s entrepreneurial journey was rooted in humble beginnings. At the start of his career, he was employed in a company that was into epoxying of garage floors. Pace Morby noticed that the company was making huge profits and this led to the seed of a business idea being planted in his mind. He decided to learn the process and master it. Once equipped with an in-depth knowledge, he experimented by trying out the process on the garage floor of his parents’ house. He then went on to launch his first business venture of offering this service at half the cost of his competitors. Pace Morby met with early success as this business became highly profitable. He then turned to the construction industry for his next business venture. He invested $1 million personally in this venture. Luck did not support him here as he faced deep losses due to unavoidable extraneous circumstances beyond his control. He was unable to make headway in the construction business. The financial loss that he incurred here prompted him to think of multiple sources of income for a living. He understood that to sustain long term in business an entrepreneur needed to create a well of wealth. Investing in multiple businesses with income being generated from multiple sources would ensure that the well of wealth would face minimal or no risk of drying up. This would also ensure the creation of a legacy for future generations. Morby met with great success in his real estate business. So enthralled was he with this business and financial model, that Pace Morby not only envisioned success for himself but sought to contribute for the welfare of other budding entrepreneurs as well. He launched Subto a platform, to impart real estate education and tips on real estate, coupled with the best practices in the industry. This was packaged as free and downloadable content.
Not resting on his laurels Pace Morby is contemplating other business ventures, to keep the streams of finance running.