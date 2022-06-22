From Hearing Impairment To An Entrepreneur: How Vincent Keefe Turned His Life Challenges To Build A Diverse Business

The world of business requires the art of understanding subtleties and to polish the nuances. Creating a business involves catering to demands and clearing the briefs assigned properly. Many businessmen have attributed accomplishing this feat to hearing their mentors intently. But what if one was not bestowed with this gift? Does that keep one from achieving their dreams of being an entrepreneur?
Vinson Keefe faced this dilemma. He grew up with impaired hearing in one of his ears which shattered his world. This disability threw his growing up years off the rails, affecting his studies and making him lose interest in academics.
The problem intensified as he ventured into the world of business. Many networking sessions failed to materialize owing to him not being able to hear and communicate effectively. In his own words, he was scared of being tagged as ignorant during meetings, owing to not being able to hear what was said properly.
Refusing to back down, Keefe saw this impairment as an avenue to work harder and a test of his resilience. He began reading body cues and developed a knack for processing non-verbal gestures to understand the person in front of him. He developed a natural flare for, what he calls, Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) to aid and comprehend the person in front of him properly. Interestingly it was understanding these nitty gritties or unconscious ticks that helped Keefe create a persona of the people he met and helped him judge them properly.
This came in handy when he had to form a team to take his vision forward. He says that these cues helped him pinpoint the right set of people that would take his company to the next level.
While life appeared difficult at first, he concedes that his grit brought people around. He said, " I had to stay true to myself and everyone around me. Staying resilient and working in silence enabled me to work harder and I slowly earned the respect of my peers. This helped me stay positive and kept me grounded."
It was this persistence that helped him build a world of business with multiple tangents. It began with him owning a bubble tea shop and then took a turn towards him acquiring a multi million dollar property - Selegie Centre - in the highly competitive Singapore real estate market.
He also has plans to delve deeper into the hospitality sector which he says are in full swing owing to his deal with the Marriott hotel group. He has also built new-age technology ventures from ground-up such as Virtual Reality gaming company New World Carnival and crypto-based NFT gallery. These have emerged as one of the biggest players in their respective arenas.
The Wisdom That Helped Form Vinson Keefe
Building a multi-tier business from real estate to crypto was tough for Keefe. He told the publication that he always kept an open mind to new businesses while staying committed to his goals.
Keefe is also a vociferous advocate of time management, terming time equivalent to money. In the same breath, he terms the ability to maintain a good work-life balance as having won half the battle in the fight.
For Keefe, it has been most important to delve into the minutest of the details and to take everyone's opinion in stride. Keefe says that it was always these small details that eluded him due to his disability. He further says that this paucity helped him understand the importance of detailing and has since then helped him scale his business to newer heights.
It is also his disability that has helped him gain a different perspective in life. Keefe puts due impetus on not judging the person in front of him too quickly. "I remain impartial to a larger extent and try to understand the person keenly. One should not judge too quickly and stay focused on the idea. Once that is done, trust can be created over time. I am happy to have inculcated this habit in me over time."
Meanwhile, Keefe is set on building his empire and diversifying it. He intends to stay true to his dream and that means to be ‘fearless.’ For him, fearless means to be transparent and sincere to all. While the fight continues, Keefe continues to tread carefully towards the next step of life and business while making a mark for himself across the world.