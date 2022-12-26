From Hollywood and beyond, Sai Suman is a global fashion icon who is known by everyone!

December 26: Sai Suman is a celebrity fashion designer and TV personality who has designed couture designs for the most famous faces for some of the most significant occasions in their lives and has more than ten years of experience in doing what she loves.
Many of Sai’s outfits have been worn by celebrities like Elvis Nolasco, Jimmy Jean Louis, LaKeith Stanfield, T.J miller, Cas Anva, Tichina Arnold, Slovakian Top Model Viktoria Orlicka, French Actress Sophie Marechal, Sony pictures classic producer Michael barker and many more for red carpet occasions like the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, and Cannes Film Festival to name a few.
Sai Suman has also created outfits for many politicians as well as many esteemed & big personalities including first lady of State Amruta Fadnavis, in addition to Hollywood & Bollywood celebrities.
After more than ten years in the business, Sai came up with her personal mantra, she believes that beauty is beyond looks or sizes but it’s to enhance one’s confidence and personality. One not only feels beautiful wearing Sai’s creation but her designs gives a boost of self-confidence as well.
Sai Suman also encourages youth to achieve their dreams and has also been a motivator and a guide for students as a guest speaker in many colleges, enlightening those who wishes to pursue career in fashion.
As if her accomplishments weren't enough, she has also received numerous awards. Sai Suman was honored for her contributions to the field in August 2018 by His Royal Highness of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and she was given a honorary doctorate degree by an American university besides winning numerous accolades.
She has been also hosting programs frequently with lifestyle and fashion-related subjects, and she is now a well-known face on television.
You can view her maestro of work on social media at @saisumancouture